Up there with Eric Cantona's £1.2m move from Leeds to Man Utd, Patrick Vieira's £3.5m switch from AC Milan to Arsenal and Vincent Kompany's £6m transfer from Hamburg to Man City, we've found the cheapest way to stream all 380 Premier League games this season.

With coverage shared between Peacock, USA Network and NBC in the US, fans need to fork out a minimum of $437 to watch every game live. It's significantly less expensive in Canada, where a year-long subscription to Fubo costs CA$230.99, and in Australia, where Stan Sport comes in at AU$299.90 for the duration of the season.

Spare a thought for fans based in the UK, who have to fork out at least £440 for a two-year Sky Sports subscription, plus a minimum of £309.90 to get TNT Sports through HBO Max. And even then, they can't watch every game live.

It's far more affordable to watch the Premier League pretty much everywhere else, but the two options we've listed below – JioHotstar in India and Setanta Sports in Ukraine – might just be the cheapest. Read on for all the details.

▶︎ Read More: Full Premier League streaming guide for 2026/27

The cheapest way to stream Premier League 2026/27

JioHotstar (India) Star Sports is showing all 380 Premier League games in India this season, with live streaming available via JioHotstar. Prices start at ₹149 (~$1.55) per month, ₹349 (~$3.64) per quarter, and ₹1,099 (~$11.48) per year. JioHotstar is also home to the IPL, international cricket tournaments, domestic national team matches, and Wimbledon and US Open tennis.

Setanta Sports (Ukraine) Setanta Sports is showing all 380 Premier League games in Ukraine this season. Plans start at ₴109 (~$2.43) per month, rising to ₴1,090 (~$24.33) per year. Setanta Sports is also home to F1, the Bundesliga, NBA, UFC, NHL, The Masters golf and ATP Masters 1000 tennis.

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Get NordVPN and stream Premier League 2026/27 from anywhere.

Are there ways to watch the Premier League for free? There's no way of watching all 380 Premier League games for free, but there a few ways to tune in without charge. In Brazil, one game from each round of fixtures is shown on the CazeTV YouTube channel. La Liga, Ligue 1 and Bundesliga games are also shown on the channel. In China, free-to-air CCTV5 holds some of the Premier League rights. The catch is that coverage is irregular, and the CCTV interface is a pain to navigate. In the US, USA Network, NBC and NBCSN televise a handful of Premier League games each matchweek, and all three channels are carried by YouTube TV and Fubo, which both offer free trials to new subscribers. Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream also come with free trials, and each carry USA Network and NBC.