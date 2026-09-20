How to watch time trial at UCI World Road Championships 2026: free streams & TV channels

Time Trials at the UCI Road World Championships 2026: September 20

Free Stream: CBC Gem (Can), BBC iPlayer (UK) & UCI YouTube Channel (selected)

Unlock your stream with Surfshark

An event where riders receive no support, the time trial is the ultimate test of ability as success depends solely on a combination of power, fitness and mental toughness. Always drawing plenty of attention, this year’s elite races at the UCI Road World Championships will feature a mix of established champions and rising stars.

In the men’s race, it is hard to look past Remco Evenepoel. The Belgian has been a dominant force in this event for years and has won all but two races in this discipline since his Olympic gold in Paris in 2024. Seeking a fourth World title in succession, victory would take him level with Switzerland's Fabian Cancellara's ITT World titles.

However, he is also targeting victory in the road race and that distraction could give his rivals a chance. Hoping this is the case will be two-time champion Filippo Ganna of Italy, Switzerland’s Stefan Küng and young Scottish talent Callum Thornley, all of whom are well suited to the flat course.

In the women’s race, defending champion Marlen Reusser is the favourite, but the Swiss rider is set to face a huge challenge from the Dutch contingent. Demi Vollering will be determined to improve on her third-place finish last year, while Lieke Nooijen arrives in good form having finished second in the time trial at the Tour de France Femmes.

Other contenders include Welsh rider Zoe Bäckstedt, Germany’s Antonia Niedermaier and the veteran Italian Elisa Longo Borghini.

Here's where to watch Elite Time Trial live streams at the UCI Road World Championships online from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

Can I watch the Elite Individual Time Trials at the UCI for free? Yes! You can watch the 2026 UCI Road World Championships, including the Elite Time Trials, for FREE in many parts of the world. CBC Sports and the CBC Gem streaming platform is showing extensive coverage of the 2026 UCI Road World Championships in Canada – and all for FREE! You just need to create a free account on CBC Gem to watch online. Elsewhere, several other free-to-air broadcasters and their streaming platforms will have varying amounts of the live cycling coverage, which may include the time trial races, with domestic commentary. These include: 🇬🇧 UK: BBC iPlayer

🇫🇷 France: France TV

🇩🇪 Germany: ZDF

🇧🇪 Belgium: RTBF Auvio / Sporza

🇮🇹 Italy: RaiPlay

🇵🇹 Portugal: RTP

🇪🇸 Spain: RTP

🇨🇭 Switzerland: Play RSI And in areas of the globe where there's no other official rights holder, the UCI's own YouTube channel will stream live action. What if you're overseas? Surfshark will unlock your free UCI Road World Championships streams – more on that below.

How to watch time trial at UCI World Road Championships using a VPN

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cycling on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the UCI Road World Championships live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software can make your devices appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. One of our favorites is Surfshark – we explain why in our Surfshark review.

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, SurfShark is our favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the US and want to view your usual Canadian service, you'd select a Canada-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual local streaming service and watch the cycling.

How to watch time trial at UCI World Road Championships live streams in the US

Specialist cycling streamer FloBikes has the live coverage of this year's Road World Championships, including the Elite Time Trials, in the US, allowing you to watch it on your laptop, Android (mobile and TV), iPhone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

It costs $39.99 on a rolling monthly basis that can be cancelled at any time. Or, for top value, commit to a whole year and pay the equivalent of $12.99 per month ($155.99 total for the year).

If you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the cycling on your usual service, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

How to watch time trial at UCI World Road Championships live streams in Canada

CBC has the rights to broadcast live streams of the Elite Time Trials at the 2026 Road World Championships for FREE.

You can watch events on TV via the free-to-air CBC Sports or live and on-demand coverage through its online CBC Gem streaming platform.

If you aren't in Canada for the event simply use a VPN to tune in to your free Road World Championships cycling streams from overseas.

How to watch time trial at UCI World Road Championships live streams in UK

Those hoping to watch the Elite Time Trials at the 2026 Road World Championships for FREE are in luck as both races will be streamed in the UK on BBC Two, BBC Three and the BBC iPlayer.

Alternatively, you can watch on TNT Sports. To access this you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via HBO Max that includes TNT Sports. The best value streaming package is £25.99 a month for a 12-month term

If you're currently traveling abroad, don't worry, as you can use SurfShark to watch your usual service from abroad.

How to watch time trial at UCI World Road Championships live streams in Australia

This Elite Time Trials will be shown on Stan Sport in Australia. Stan Sport costs $20 a month on top of a regular Stan subscription costing from $9.99 a month.

Away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Road World Championships 2026 matches on Stan as if you were back Down Under.

Can I watch the Elite Time Trials at the 2026 Road World Championships on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser to live stream the Road World Championships. For example, CBC Gem in Canada and FloBikes in the USA. You can also stay up-to-date with the 2026 Road World Championships on the UCI's official social media channels such as on X (@UCI_cycling), Instagram (@uci_cycling), Facebook (UCI) and the UCI YouTube channel.