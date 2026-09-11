How to watch NFL on YouTube TV with Sunday ticket + free trial

There are plenty of different ways to watch NFL action throughout the 2026/27 season, including free options wherever you are in the world. From NFL week 1 through to the Super Bowl, you don't have to miss a single moment of the action... if you know where to look.

With YouTube TV, you can catch the majority of the season's games and you can even watch more than one at a time with their multiview function. To get the most bang for your buck, though, you'll want the Sunday Ticket package which opens up the door to the out-of-market Sunday afternoon games, which are usually harder to access.

Sunday Ticket has offered extra coverage since 1994, and while it's typically used by long-distance fans or sports bars, it's now easier than ever for you – yes you! – to get in on the fun and keep up with every single play this season.

Here's where to watch NFL on YouTube TV with Sunday Ticket online from anywhere – with a FREE trial to make things cheaper.

Can I watch NFL on YouTube TV for free?

Yes, you can! New users can sign up to a free trial of YouTube TV (typically lasting for seven days) and get access to NFL games plus a whole host of cable channels like FOX and CBS, which also carry sporting action.

As part of free trials on YouTube TV you can also opt-in for the NFL Sunday Ticket, which will give you access to even more games as mentioned above.

Once your free trial is over, you'll need to pay if you want to keep using YouTube TV and the Sunday Ticket.

In the US, that'll cost you $240 for the year, or you can pay $30 per month for the first eight months (new users only). If you've used the service before, it'll cost you $44.99 a month for the first six months, then $64.99 per month thereafter.

Remember, if you're traveling around, you can use a VPN to watch NFL on YouTube TV from overseas with your usual login. More details below.

Use a VPN to watch any NFL on YouTube TV with Sunday Ticket

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual streaming services. One of our favourites is IPVanish – it does everything and currently comes with an 83% discount.

exclusive deal 🟩 IPVanish — Just $2.49/month



IPVanish is beginning to rank among the top VPN providers and it is a great option to unblock your NFL streaming service. ✅ Save up to 83%

✅ Just $2.49/month

✅ Unlocks YouTube TV and more Get IPVanish and watch NFL on YouTube TV with Sunday Ticket from anywhere.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, IPVanish is one of our favorites.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the UK and want to view your usual US service, you'd select a United States server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your YouTube TV account and watch NFL.

How to watch NFL on YouTube TV with Sunday Ticket in the US

Using YouTube TV to watch NFL and getting a Sunday Ticket is really simple for those in the US.

All you have to do is sign up for a YouTube TV subscription (try the free trial first, as we mentioned earlier) and make sure you add the Sunday Ticket package with it.

Away from home? You can use a VPN to watch NFL on YouTube TV from overseas.

Can you watch NFL on YouTube TV with Sunday Ticket in Canada?

(Image credit: Other)

In Canada, you can still access NFL Sunday Ticket, but you won't be able to get it through YouTube TV. Instead, you can add Sunday Ticket to a DAZN account.

Can you watch NFL on YouTube TV with Sunday Ticket in the UK?

YouTube TV and Sunday Ticket are locked to the United States, so fans in the UK will have to find alternative methods.

Channel 5 and 5Action (and the 5 streaming platform) are showing two games every Sunday, together with the Super Bowl, NFL London, Paris, Madrid and Munich games, and Super Bowl LXI absolutely free.

The best NFL coverage in the UK is via NFL Game Pass on DAZN, which shows every minute of almost every regular season and every playoff game, plus the Super Bowl. The DAZN Season Pro pass costs £179.99, or £18.99 per month. It's worth noting that the two games shown by 5 will land on DAZN 24 hours later.

You can also sign up to Sky Sports and watch more than half of all NFL games live throughout the season across its various channels – including Sunday double-headers, primetime matchups, Thanksgiving game, playoffs and Super Bowl.

If you're not at home and want to access your normal account, you can use a VPN to watch NFL on YouTube TV from overseas.

Can you watch NFL on YouTube TV (with Sunday Ticket) around the world?

Both YouTube TV and its Sunday Ticket NFL coverage is geo-locked to the US, so you'll have to find other methods of watching the 2026/27 season if you're outside the States.

As with the UK, NFL Game Pass is the most comprehensive service, allowing football fans to watch every single game, including the playoffs and Super Bowl.

It's available via DAZN everywhere except for the US and China. Prices vary from country to country, and get progressively cheaper throughout the season.

Most countries also show games on TV and online domestically, too.

If you're in Europe or Australia and want to access the YouTube TV (and Sunday Ticket) package you signed up for, you can use a VPN to watch NFL on YouTube TV wherever you are.

When does the 2026 NFL season start? The 2026 regular season started on Thursday, September 9, 2026, when New England Patriots lost 13-10 at Seattle Seahawks. It runs until Sunday, January 10, 2027. It will be followed by the NFL playoffs, which start on Saturday, January 16.

Can I watch NFL on YouTube TV on my mobile? Yes, you can use YouTube TV while you're on the move by downloading the app on your mobile and logging into your account. That means you can still stay in the loop with all the NFL games and Sunday Ticket action even if you're not at home.

When is Super Bowl LXI? The 2027 Super Bowl – aka Super Bowl LXI or Super Bowl 61 – will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, February 14.