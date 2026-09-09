Watch Patriots vs Seahawks FREE on TVNZ+ (New Zealand)

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Patriots vs Seahawks kick-off: Wed, Sep 9 at 8.20pm ET / 1.20am BST (Thu)

The Patriots famously didn't show up for the 2026 Super Bowl, so here's hoping they know this season's NFL Kickoff Game is taking place a day earlier than usual.

The Seahawks tore the Pats apart in February's showpiece. Honours were even in the touchdown count, with each team scoring twice, but Seattle's points haul was fleshed out by five field goals. New England scored none, had two interceptions and a fumble, and allowed Drake Maye to be sacked a staggering – literally – six times.

It's been an interesting summer to say the least for Mike Vrabel, who cheered himself up by getting three-time all-Pro receiver AJ Brown on board. The return of offensive lineman Will Campbell can only be good news for Maye too. However, after drawing a favourable schedule last season, they've been handed a stinker this term, with their first four fixtures dripping with danger.

For all of the terrifying brilliance of "The Dark Side", the Hawks have been largely overlooked by the NFL fortune-tellers. Losing Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III and offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak was far from ideal, but it's worth remembering the reigning champions put together one of the most dominant campaigns in National Football League history. Mike Macdonald has had his first team-talk done for him.

Read on as we explain how to watch Patriots vs Seahawks for free.

Watch Patriots vs Seahawks on Sling TV You can stream the NFL Kickoff Game in the US with Sling TV. The Blue Plan carries NBC in select markets, which is showing the Patriots vs Seahawks game. Prices start at $45.99/month, with 50% off your first month.

Can you watch Patriots vs Seahawks for free?

Yes. Patriots vs Seahawks is being shown on free-to-air TVNZ1 in New Zealand, with live streaming available via TVNZ+.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Patriots vs Seahawks for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Patriots vs Seahawks live streams

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How to watch Patriots vs Seahawks live streams in the US

In the US, the Patriots vs Seahawks game is being shown on NBC and Peacock.

Sling TV unlocks access to a good proportion of NFL games this season. Its Sling Blue package ($46/month) offers local NBC, Fox and ABC channels in selected markets, as well as NFL Network, while Sling Orange ($5/day, $46/month) carries ESPN (and ABC simulcasts). The Orange + Blue plan ($61/month) combines them, providing streaming access to a large number of NFL games, including both primetime and local broadcasts.

For a tailored sports experience, the Fubo Sports + News plan includes CBS, Fox, ESPN, ESPN Unlimited, ABC and NFL Network – nearly all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL this season. Prices start at $64.99/month but new users get a FREE Fubo trial.

Similarly, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV are other comprehensive OTT options, both of which you can try before you buy thanks to their free trials.

The Peacock price, meanwhile, starts at $12.99/month or $129.99/year for a plan that carries live sports. However, you can access Peacock virtually for free with a Walmart Plus 30-day trial for $1.

Outside of the US? IPVanish can unblock your stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Patriots vs Seahawks live streams in the UK

In the UK, Patriots vs Seahawks is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action.

Sky Sports packages start at £22/month for existing Sky subscribers, rising to £35/month for new customers.

You can also tune in via a NOW Sports membership that carries the Sky Sports channels.

Visiting the UK from New Zealand? Use IPVanish to access that free TVNZ+ coverage during your stay.

How to watch Patriots vs Seahawks live streams in Australia

The Patriots vs Seahawks game is being shown on ESPN via Foxtel in Australia, with live streaming available via Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports starts at AU$30 per month after a 7-day free trial. Or you can get your first month for AU$1.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like IPVanish to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Patriots vs Seahawks live streams in Canada

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The Patriots vs Seahawks game is available to watch on DAZN in Canada.

DAZN, which is showing every 2026 NFL fixture, starts at CA$24.99/month.

It's also being shown on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4. If you don't have cable, the TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$29.99/month or CA$249.99/year.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the Patriots vs Seahawks start time? The scheduled Patriots vs Seahawks kick-off time on Wednesday, September 9 is 5.10pm PT local time in Seattle, which is 8.10pm ET. That's 1.20am BST / 10.10am AEST on Thursday, September 10 in the UK and Australia.

What is the Patriots vs Seahawks head-to-head? The Patriots and Seahawks have faced off on 21 previous occasions. New England won nine of those games, and Seattle 12.

Can I watch Patriots vs Seahawks on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters, like TVNZ+, have streaming platforms that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest NFL news and plays on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@NFL), Instagram (@NFL), TikTok (@NFL) and YouTube (@NFL).