How to watch College Football 2026/27 for FREE: NCAA live streams, TV channels, preview

Watch College Football 2026/27 live streams and see whether the Indiana Hoosiers can replicate their National Championship success, if another new school will be crowned NCAA champions, or a more established college can return to winning ways when the big dance comes around on January 25.

With their Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza (now of the Las Vegas Raiders) orchestrating things on the field, Curt Cignetti's Hoosiers went 16-0 in the regular season before storming to the championship at the start of 2026 with a historic 27-21 win over the Miami Hurricanes.

But it's the Ohio Buckeyes that are by far the most fancied school to go all the way this time around and take the overall title for the second time in three years. Doing so would deliver a fourth straight championship for the Big Ten conference. Dan Lanning's Oregon are seen as their likeliest challengers, while the likes of Georgia, Ole Miss and LSU are the teams best positioned to bring success back to the SEC. And don't count out the Texas Longhorns, with QB and dynastic prodigy Arch Manning looking to show uncles Peyton and Eli what the next generation of Manning can bring to the table.

Here's where to watch College Football 2026/27 live streams online from anywhere.

Watch College Football on Sling TV from only $5

Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. The Sling Orange package includes ESPN, with prices starting from $4.99 a day and flexible rolling monthly plans from $45.99, while the provider's Orange + Blue plan ($66/month) features ESPN, TNT and FS1, plus ABC, Fox and NBC in selected cities and access to the Fox One app.

Can I watch College Football in 2026/27 for free? DAZN will show one free College Football 2026/27 game a week in Australia and the UK. All you need is a DAZN account — no subscription required.

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National coverage of the 2026/27 College Football season is shared between an array of TV channels and streaming services, including:

ACC: ABC, ESPN channels, ESPN App, FOX/FS1/FOX One, The CW, ACC Network,

Big Ten: CBS Sports/Paramount+, FOX/FS1/FOX One, NBC Sports/Peacock, Big Ten Network

Big 12: ABC, ESPN channels, ESPN App, FOX/FS1/FOX One, TNT

Pac-12: CBS Sports/Paramount+, USA, The CW

SEC: ABC, ESPN channels, ESPN app, SEC Network

If you're a cord cutter, Sling TV is an OTT service that gives access to a good proportion of nationally televised games. Prices start as low as $4.99 (one-day access to Sling Orange that carries ESPN and TNT).

Go for an Orange + Blue plan for $60.99 per month and you'll get access to ESPN, FS1 and TNT, with ABC, Fox and NBC in selected cities, and access to the Fox One app. Add the Sports Extra bolt-on ($11 a month) to your cart and you get the SEC, ACC, Big Ten networks, too.

Other OTT online streamers carrying a selection of the above channels include Fubo, YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV – all of which feature free trials for new users.

In Canada, coverage of College Football 2026/27 from the US is shown by a combination of TSN and DAZN (from $29.99 per month).

All games shown on TSN can also be watched online through the network's streaming service. It now costs from $29.99 a month after a recent price hike, with the TSN Premium tier showing more than 250 games this season.

If you already subscribe to one of these services but find yourself outside Canada, download a VPN and watch NCAA games as if you were back at home.

Specialist sports streamer DAZN has the rights to show College Football from the 2026/27 season in the UK.

DAZN has pledged to show 25 College Football games per week, in addition to playoff matches and the National Championship.

Unlike last year, it looks as though a subscription will be required to stream these games on DAZN. That will cost you from £12.99 a month for flexible rolling monthly plan, with savings available if you commit to a year of DAZN.

Outside the UK? You’ll need to download a VPN, as detailed above, to watch your usual stream from abroad.

Aussies can watch College Football on DAZN and ESPN via Foxtel which can be live-streamed via Foxtel Now, Kayo Sports and Disney Plus.

DAZN will have one free games live each week but outside of that it is a similar stance to the UK. An NCAA College Sports subscription costs AU$144.99/year, AU$13.99/month on a 12-month plan, or AU$17.99/month rolling.

Kayo Sports costs from $30 a month after a 7-day free trial or your first month for $1, while Disney+ subscriptions are available from only $9.99 a month.

Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your usual College Football coverage on the above services from anywhere.

Thursday, August 27

6pm - Mercyhurst vs Youngstown State

6pm - Maine vs Towson

6pm - Stony Brook vs Delaware State

7pm - Lafayette vs Georgetown

7pm - Houston Christian vs Southeastern Louisiana

7pm - Eastern Illinois vs Murray State

7pm - Chattanooga vs West Georgia

7pm - Charleston Southern vs Lindenwood

7pm - Southern Illinois vs West Florida

7pm - Mississippi Valley State vs Nicholls

7pm - Gardner-Webb vs Austin Peay

7:30pm - Central Arkansas vs UT Martin

8pm - LIU vs North Dakota

Friday, August 28

6pm - Marist vs New Haven

6pm - Colgate vs Fordham

6pm - William & Mary vs Villanova

7pm - New Hampshire vs UAlbany

7pm - Rhode Island vs Merrimack

9pm - Weber State vs Northern Colorado

10pm - Idaho vs Cal Poly

Saturday, August 29

12pm - North Carolina vs TCU

3pm - San Jose State vs Southern California

3:30pm - NC State vs Virginia

5:30pm - Jacksonville State vs North Dakota State

6:30pm - Sacramento State vs Eastern Michigan

7pm - Hawaii vs Stanford

7pm - New Mexico State vs Florida State

10pm - Memphis vs UNLV

When does the 2026/27 College Football season start? The 2026/27 College Football regular season starts on Saturday, August 29, 2026. It runs until the National Championship game on Monday, January 25, 2027.

Can I watch College Football 2026/27 on my mobile? The vast majority of College Football broadcasters mentioned in this article have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, Sling TV in the US, DAZN in the UK and Kayo or Disney+ in Australia.