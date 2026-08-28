This company wants to help universities get around Microsoft 365's extra costs as it moves away from unlimited cloud storage

Arcitecta's new Mediaflux Connect 365 allows universities using OneDrive, SharePoint, and Teams to migrate to cheaper storage before Microsoft's pooled education limits hit their finances

Microsoft's current list price for storage capacity is $360,000 per petabyte yearly after its recent update eliminated its no-limit offering, and universities that tend to have large amounts of data could see themselves paying a lot more as a result

Moving a petabyte of data to a third party, however, can take up to 105 days thanks to Microsoft's enforced throughput cap

Arcitecta, the Melbourne-based data management firm behind the Mediaflux platform, has launched a tool aimed at universities staring down the end of free, effectively unlimited Microsoft 365 storage.

Mediaflux Connect 365 is available immediately; it scans an institution's OneDrive, SharePoint, and Teams estate, categorizes what is there, and manages moving it to cheaper on-premises solutions or alternative cloud storage before Microsoft starts billing universities overage costs.

Overage or excess storage costs kick in from December 2026 for universities using Microsoft's plans, and universities that cut their data usage to the prescribed sizes could see nearly a 90% reduction in storage﻿ costs, according to ﻿Gartner.

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Paying a premium for previously unlimited, free storage?

In this brave new world where AI data center demand essentially dictates rising storage prices, the move by Microsoft is hardly surprising as it shifts to prioritize AI infrastructure to capitalize on a growing market.

It's not a sudden move either; the decision was rolled out in phases, with the first warnings coming when it announced the end of unlimited education storage in 2023, and it began enforcing the change in August 2024.

Currently, every education tenant gets 100 TB of free pooled storage shared across OneDrive, SharePoint, and Exchange, plus 50 GB for each paid A3 user and 100 GB for each paid A5 user. Free A1 users have been capped at 100 GB of OneDrive each since February 2024. Additional capacity is sold in 10 TB packs at an estimated retail price of $300 per month, which effectively becomes $360,000 per petabyte of storage consumed or reserved yearly.

This might seem like a lot, but many universities have a multiple of that amount in shared data across their organization, making for a potential multi-million-dollar payout for storage to Microsoft alone, a previously unforeseen expense for many.

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Microsoft does a fairly decent job of warning users: an institution that blows through its pool doesn't just get a bill upfront. Instead, admins get warnings at 80 and 90% of capacity, then a 30-day grace window at 100%.

The problem is that the 30-day window is woefully inadequate for moving data off Microsoft's servers without incurring overage charges, thanks to a 400GB/hour cap Microsoft enforces on data throughput, something that will affect universities with particularly large stores of data disproportionately.

Microsoft, on its part, insists this affects almost nobody, saying "most schools (99.96%) are well below their storage allotment."

This might be a bit of cherry-picking at best, since it covers every education tenant on Earth, most of them primary and secondary schools, which do not have such large data requirements.

Those affected would presumably be research universities, and Gartner, quoted by Blocks & Files, is blunter: "Some will be hundreds of terabytes over when the quota is enforced."

The larger story is that the free lunch is over across the industry; Google Workspace for Education abandoned unlimited storage in 2022 and now pools 100 TB per institution; Dropbox killed unlimited business storage in 2023. Universities spent a decade treating productivity clouds as infinite archives because the price was zero, and now it isn't. Microsoft frames the fix as deleting redundant data; Arcitecta frames it as keeping everything, just somewhere else, under management.

Irrespective of what argument one subscribes to, one can conclude that research institutes and universities alike have decisions to make, whether it be local storage, another cloud, or paying significantly higher rates to maintain the status quo and preserve their data in a world where storage is an increasingly expensive commodity.

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