Google unveils Gemini AI plans specifically for legal and finance workers

Google Cloud launches Gemini Enterprise editions for legal and financial services

Both releases are its first packaged industry versions, both in preview, with no pricing disclosed

The key upgrade here versus vanilla model use is AI-centric 'plumbing': domain skills, data connectors, and a permissions model that inherits firms' existing ethical walls and access controls

Google Cloud has launched two industry-specific versions of its Gemini Enterprise platform - one for law firms and corporate legal departments and one for capital markets and corporate banking.

The company has not revealed pricing for either product, both of which currently remain in preview and mark the first packaged industry editions of Gemini Enterprise, which Google launched in October 2025 to target business customers.

Google's contention is that general-purpose enterprise AI cannot meet regulated industries' needs for confidentiality, auditability, and grounding, and it aims to address that with a package that includes the required domain plumbing rather than having each buyer build it from scratch.

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Tailor-made enterprise AI offerings for legal and finance professionals

The financial services edition is built around a Google-managed Financial Research agent with more than 50 skills, which are reusable instruction packages for repetitive tasks, and 13 connectors to licensed data sources.

Deutsche Bank is the named design partner for the research agent, which has workflows including KYC research, credit opportunity identification, bond issuance pitching, and portfolio risk analysis.

The legal edition, by contrast, ships skills for brief drafting, citation verification, contract lifecycle management, regulatory horizon scanning, and data subject access request fulfillment.

Its connectors run into NetDocuments, DocuSign, Everlaw, Courtroom5, the Free Law Project's CourtListener, Harvey, iManage, Legora, RelativityOne, Solve Intelligence, and Thomson Reuters. Preview customers include Cleary, Freshfields, Weil, and Williams and Connolly.

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Google says the permissions model overhaul allows connectors to inherit the access controls of underlying systems, essentially carrying a firm's legal 'walls' automatically without using its client data, strategies, or output to train the base models in play. This is particularly important for legal customers, given how crucial such limits are before any usable output is obtained.

Google isn't the only player, or even the first, in either place; Anthropic beat it considerably when it launched Claude for Legal in 2026.

Microsoft's Legal agent for Word went to worldwide public preview for Frontier users in mid-June, with general availability from mid-August 2026. OpenAI is pushing in the same direction with ChatGPT Work and an industry solutions page for financial services, though it has not packaged a legal edition the way its competition currently has.

All major AI players, however, are rushing to capture what is an exceptionally lucrative market; whether Google's offerings hold up against the competition remains to be seen in what is shaping up to be extremely competitive landscape.

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