Gemini can turn your rough Google Docs notes into a polished report in seconds

Google has done a fantastic job baking its AI assistant, Gemini, right into its Workspace apps, including Google Docs. It can not only refine your text, adjust the tone, and help with grammatical errors, but can also generate new ideas for your research reports.

Although Gemini isn’t a new Google product, its integration into Google Docs has changed how users interact with the chatbot – and Docs. Earlier, you had to copy-paste content into the Gemini app or its web version to build a comprehensive report. Naturally, this included a lot of back and forth.

However, now that Gemini sits directly inside Docs, you can generate coherent documents using features like file referencing. This not only streamlines the process but also leads to more refined outputs.

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In this article, we’ll explore how to use Gemini to create polished reports from just a bunch of sleazy pointers, all using very simple prompts and making sure the entire thing is as quick as it can be. We’ll also explore other Gemini functions within Docs, such as summarize, shorten, and bulletize, that’ll help you fine-tune your results further.

Gemini plans and pricing

Gemini in Docs isn’t a free-for-all feature and does require a paid subscription. Businesses can purchase the Standard Google Workspace plan for $14/user/month. Although the Starter plan is cheaper ($7/user/month), it doesn't offer Gemini assistance within Docs.

Alternatively, individual users can opt for one of Google’s One AI Premium plans, which start at just $1.99 per month. Even better, you’ll get a 1-month free trial to try out the tool risk-free before committing.

How to generate polished reports from rough notes in Google Docs

Let’s say you’ve just attended the review meeting at your content management company. Good job on jotting down all the points discussed in the meeting, but of course, there was hardly enough time to turn them into a full-fledged Q3 performance report.

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All you’re left with is a huge pile of rough notes (don’t fret over the spelling mistakes!) that would take hours of typing, rephrasing, and brainstorming to convert into a polished, presentable executive-level report.

This is where AI can really deliver. Here’s how to use Gemini in Google Docs:

Step 1: Select the text you want to convert into a polished report.

Step 2: You’ll see a ‘Refine’ option at the edge of the selected text. Click it.

Refine your texts with Gemini in Google Docs (Image credit: Future)

Step 3: You’ll now see four generic options: Rephrase, Shorten, Elaborate, and More Formal. While you can choose any of these if that’s what you’re looking for, for this guide, we’ll select the ‘Modify with a prompt’ option to have Gemini perform a customized action for us.

Modify your text using pre-defined prompts with Gemini in Google Docs (Image credit: Future)

Step 4: Type the prompt, “Turn these notes into a professional marketing performance report,” and hit Enter.

Entering a custom prompt for Gemini in Google Docs (Image credit: Future)

Step 5: Within a matter of seconds, Gemini will generate a detailed report with tables, headings, and bullet points, so you can rest assured the report will be skimmable and easy to read.

Generate reports using Gemini in Docs (Image credit: Future)

Step 6: If you’re satisfied with the output, you can insert the generated text into your document. Alternatively, you can use more prompts to customize and tweak the output. There’s no limit – you can fine-tune it to your heart’s (or boss’s) content.

Alternative method

You can also click the ‘Gemini’ icon in the top-right of Google Docs. This opens a side panel where you can insert prompts to refine the document.