I used Gemini in Google Forms to auto-build a survey and analyze responses for me

Creating a survey form in Google Forms can be complicated, even if you have plenty of experience with it. The challengers aren’t just technical – you also have to brainstorm the right questions and structure the form in a way that feels natural and optimized for data collection. Then there’s the challenge of analyzing responses, which is both the most important and the most difficult part of the process.

Thanks to Gemini’s integration in Google Forms, you can build survey forms in just a few seconds and by using a simple, natural-language prompt. While Google Forms is a popular data collection tool, its built-in insight templates are fairly limited. Gemini bridges this gap as well – with quick summaries and deeper insights into survey responses, including description questions.

Plus, by linking your form responses to Google Sheets, you can use the Gemini side panel to uncover hidden trends, in-depth statistics, and actionable insights.

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In this article, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about using Gemini in Google Forms. We’ll build a sample survey and see, in real time, how Gemini can be turned into the perfect research assistant – one that not only designs surveys but also analyzes them for fresh perspectives.

Gemini plans and pricing

Although Gemini in Google Forms is a productive addition, the feature isn’t free. If you’re an individual, you’ll need at least the $1.99/month Google One AI Premium plan. If you’re a business, consider getting the Standard Google Workspace plan, priced at $14/user/month. Note that the $7 plan doesn’t offer Gemini integrations in Workspace tools.

Once you have the required subscription, you’ll be able to use the AI chatbot to build survey forms in a jiffy.

How to use Gemini to create Google Forms

Let’s say you’ve launched a coffee-flavored protein powder three months ago and now want to run a survey among actual buyers to understand how the product has been performing and if and where there’s room for improvement.

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Usually, you’d have to go to your Google Forms account and manually curate each question and decide the form’s flow, which can take a lot of time – time you may not have when you’re trying to run a business. However, as long as you know what you want from your survey, all you really need is to enter a simple prompt into Gemini to create the form for you.

Step 1: Go to Google Forms and choose Blank Form. On the Gemini pop-up that appears, choose a pre-designed template or enter a custom prompt. Let’s select the latter.

Gemini in Google Forms (Image credit: Future)

Step 2: Enter this prompt in the Gemini dialog box: “I want to create a 3-month post-launch survey of my new coffee-flavored protein powder. Create a survey asking users multiple-choice questions covering aspects like taste intensity, mixability, sweetness level, usage time (morning, afternoon, pre- or post-workout), digestion issues, and other relevant factors you can think of. Include an open-ended question at the end asking for suggestions from the user.”

Step 3: Once you’ve described in detail what you need, press Create. Gemini will build the form’s preview for you in seconds. Click Create form in the bottom-right to finish.

Create survey forms with Gemini in Google Forms (Image credit: Future)

Step 4: Your Google survey form is now ready. You can click on any question to edit it or add images, text, or even a new section. Click Publish in the top-right corner and you’re done.

Edit survey forms in Google Forms (Image credit: Future)

Analyzing survey responses

Once you’ve collected enough responses, you can use Gemini for detailed analysis, especially for descriptive questions. Sure, Google Forms is already pretty great when it comes to visual charts and graphs for multiple-choice questions.

However, with descriptive survey questions, you typically have to go through each response individually to gather insights. Gemini solves this problem through quick AI summarizations.

Click the Responses tab and scroll down to the descriptive question. Click on the Summarize responses button with the Gemini logo in front of it.