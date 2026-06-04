I used Gemini in Google Sheets to create a weekly budget that updates itself — here’s how

Ever since Google rolled out its suite of AI tools for the company’s Workspace apps in January 2025, Gemini (its proprietary AI assistant) has become a productivity hack on Google apps like Sheets, Docs, Meet, and others.

Gemini in Google Sheets has made data analysis easier, especially for non-tech-savvy users. It can create tables, run and fix formulas, and generate charts and graphs using very simple prompts – no need to grapple with complex functions or spreadsheet jargon. Gemini can respond to plain English and transform even somewhat lazy instructions to accurate, actionable tables.

In this article, we’ll explain step-by-step how you can make a weekly budget plan in Google Sheets with the help of Gemini. Read till the end because we’ll go beyond basic data entry and also explore how to turn a blank spreadsheet into a self-updating financial tracker.

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Gemini plans and pricing

While Gemini’s free version delivers excellent value, you’ll need a paid subscription to unlock its full potential. If you’re a business, you can purchase a Google Workspace plan to get Gemini assistance in Sheets, Docs, and more. However, the entry-level plan, at $7/user/month, only offers Gemini in Gmail. To use the AI chatbot in Sheets, you’ll need at least the Standard plan, at $14/user/month.

If you’re an individual user, you’ll need one of Google’s One AI Premium subscriptions, which start at $1.99/month. There’s also a 1-month free trial on all plans, so you can explore Gemini’s capabilities without parting with your money upfront.

How to build a self-updating budget tracker in Google Sheets with Gemini

We’ll use two tables to build a comprehensive weekly budget tracker: a main tracker table and a data feeder table. The first of these will be your primary budget tracking table, which will pull data from the data feeder table.

Click the Gemini icon in the top-right corner of your Sheet to open the Gemini side panel. This is where you’ll enter all the prompts and refine your tables.

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Main tracker table

Prompt 1: “I want to create a budget tracker. Create a table with four columns: Category, Budgeted Amount, Actual Amount, and Difference.”

Gemini will produce a sample table for you. Press Insert to add the table to your sheet. You can name the table “Main Tracker.”

Four main tables of the sample budget tracker (Image credit: Future)

Let’s briefly understand the four columns we’ve just inserted:

Category: This column classifies all your weekly expenses into categories such as rent, utilities, transportation, and so on. You can add or remove categories based on your spending habits.

This column classifies all your weekly expenses into categories such as rent, utilities, transportation, and so on. You can add or remove categories based on your spending habits. Budgeted amount: Here, you’ll enter the amount you’ve budgeted for each expense. Remember, you have to manually update this column at the start of every week, depending on how much you plan to spend.

Here, you’ll enter the amount you’ve budgeted for each expense. Remember, you have to manually update this column at the start of every week, depending on how much you plan to spend. Actual amount: This shows the actual amount of money you’ve spent for each expense category during the week. The values here will be fetched from the data feeder table, where you’ll log every single expense.

This shows the actual amount of money you’ve spent for each expense category during the week. The values here will be fetched from the data feeder table, where you’ll log every single expense. Difference: This column captures the difference between the budgeted amount and the actual amount you’ve spent. A positive value here means you’ve spent less than the budgeted amount (congratulations!), while a negative value means you’ve overspent for that category.

You’ll notice that Gemini doesn’t apply any formulas by default, which is why the Difference column contains static values. This simply means it doesn’t subtract the actual expense amount from the budgeted amount in real time. Luckily, fixing this is incredibly simple:

Prompt 2: “Create a formula for column D that subtracts Actual Amount (C) from Budgeted Amount (B).”

Gemini will now insert the required formula in column D. Any changes in either the budgeted amount or the actual amount will be reflected in real time.

Adding formula in the Difference column of the budget tracker (Image credit: Future)

Next, we’ll add a visual cue using conditional formatting, so you can quickly see which expense categories are over budget and where you’ve saved money.

Prompt 3: “Apply conditional formatting to the ‘Difference’ column: red if I'm over budget (negative) and green if I'm under (positive).”