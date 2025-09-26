Gemini in Google Sheets can now explain complex formulas in plain English

The assistant offers step-by-step breakdowns of the formulas to help teach users how they work

The AI assistant can also diagnose and fix broken formulas automatically

If you’ve ever stared blankly at a Google Sheets formula that spits out #REF! or #VALUE!, well, now you can ask Gemini for help. Google has upgraded its AI assistant for Sheets to fix and explain all those formulas, even the broken ones.

Gemini can now not only generate spreadsheet formulas but explain why they work, or arguably more importantly, why they sometimes don’t. The AI will explain it in simple language when there's an error and how to fix it. It can even correct any errant elements of an equation automatically or provide multiple options if you ask it to set up a formula for a task. No more copying error codes into search bars or scrolling through forum threads.

(Image credit: Google)

Say you’re trying to calculate the number of people who RSVP’d “yes” in a list filtered by zip code, and your formula crashes. Gemini might explain that the column it’s referencing is formatted as text instead of dates, or that a range doesn’t match your filters. Then it could offer a corrected formula that works. And if there’s more than one way to calculate your answer, it can show you multiple formula options.

This kind of support isn’t just for novices, either. Even seasoned spreadsheet users occasionally mistype a cell range or forget that a column is full of inconsistent data types. Gemini’s new ability to self-diagnose errors and explain them offers a safety net that lets you move faster without fear of hidden bugs—or worse, quiet miscalculations that go unnoticed. The explanations are detailed enough to teach, not just patch.

Smart Sheets

(Image credit: Google)

Google had already begun embedding its AI tools in Sheets, but that was limited to automation and chart creation. Now, Gemini has more of a fixer and educator role. Google says it’s part of an ongoing effort to make complex workflows more approachable and to put AI where people already work.

It also raises the stakes in the productivity AI arms race. Mainly, that means pitting Sheets and Gemini against Microsoft’s Copilot in Excel, but there are smaller rivals around as well. But, Gemini's offering of real-time formula correction and multi-method explanations sets Google up with a specific niche, turning Sheets into a kind of dynamic learning environment rather than just a blank canvas for numbers.

That focus on education is what could make this stick. Gemini’s ability to explain its formulas as it generates them gives users a chance to understand what they’re actually doing, instead of just trusting the black box of AI.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, it’s not truly magic, and Gemini can still struggle with poorly labeled sheets or confusing requests. But being able to use words instead of math or code to describe what you want the Sheet to do is potentially an enormous time saver. You can just say, “I want to count orders over $50 that happened last month,” and let Gemini figure out the filter logic and the time-based math.

The update is already live for Google Workspace users with Gemini on the Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise tiers, as well as for those who subscribe to Google's AI Pro or Ultra plans. You can check by seeing if you've got the “Ask Gemini” spark icon in the upper right corner of your Sheet.