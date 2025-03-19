Gemini Gems are now free - here are 4 ways you can use custom AI experts to help cope with the stresses of your busy life

AI chatbots can theoretically handle an enormously large range of activities but setting them up to handle something specific takes time and thought. And when life gives you a million and one things to think about every day, you'd probably rather use AI to help solve those issues than create new ones.

Google's approach to solving both of those quandaries comes in the form of Gemini Gems. Like ChatGPT's custom GPTs, Gems are customizable AI companions tailored to certain tasks. You can even make your own.

Google recently made Gemini Gems a free feature that you can access from the Gemini web portal. All you have to do is click on the "Gem Manager" on the left-hand side, then "New Gem." You can name your Gem and write out what you want it to do with as much description as you want.

You don't have to be detailed, either. There's a button you can hit, and Gemini will massively expand your short description into a full personality and role layout for the Gem. Then you just save your Gem and start chatting.

If you're looking for ideas, here are four ways you can use Gemini Gems to feel slightly more in control of your daily chaos.

AI therapy

AI is no replacement for a real therapist, but sometimes you just want to vent to a non-judgmental personality, even an artificial one. A Gem as an AI therapist can lend you a virtual ear without judgment or hefty hourly fees.

Try using this as the description for the Gem: "You're a compassionate therapist who specializes in helping with work-life balance anxiety. Help guide me through managing stress."

After hitting the Gemini magic button, I had a full character with a list of purposes, behaviors, and tones to abide by. And the Gem didn't just spit out generic self-help quotes. It mimicked active listening and asked questions so it could tailor its responses based on my mood and needs.

There were practical strategies like breathing exercises and structured journaling, as well as providing deeper insights as we continued the discussion. As long as you keep in mind its limitations and origin, I can see this kind of 'therapy' being a real boon during times of stress.

Meal planning

A common source of stress for most people is wondering what to eat for dinner. The mental load of meal planning is real and it takes a shocking amount of time and energy to figure it out every day. A Meal Planner Gem might be the answer to keeping you from resorting to cereal for dinner (again).

I tried setting up a Gem with: "You're a nutrition expert. Plan affordable, vegetarian-friendly meals." Once Gemini expanded that basic prompt to about a thousand words, I didn't just get a list of general ideas. The Gem curated a well-balanced plan for a whole week when asked.

After confirming some of my taste preferences, dietary needs, and budget, the Gem had a range of suggestions to choose from. Once I picked out some ideas, I turned them into step-by-step instructions, including a shopping list sorted by grocery aisle. Plus, the Gem set me up to reuse ingredients across meals, so I won't be left with half a bag of wilting spinach.

Financial advice

One of the biggest stresses in everyone's life is finances. A financial advisor Gem might not be able to expand your bank account automatically, but it could help you figure out where your money is going and how to make it work for you.

I applied the Gemini expansion to: "You're a financial expert. Help me create a realistic monthly budget and suggest smart ways to save."

The Gem starts by analyzing your income, fixed expenses, and spending habits, then lays out a manageable budget, and, notably, didn't make it feel like I had to give up coffee forever. It pinpointed some areas to cut back and some hacks for streamlining payments to reduce costs. It also offers to explain some of the more complex financial concepts and should be able to fine-tune its advice to help you build wealth rather than just survive.

Fitness coach

Getting into a fitness routine is hard and sticking to it is even harder. I wanted to see if a Gem could be a personal trainer and the kind of coach that could take excuses off the table by providing a customized plan.

I set up the Gem with: "You're a personal trainer for a beginner who wants a workout plan that doesn’t require equipment."

After Gemini's expansion, the Gem created a structured workout plan it said would evolve with my progress so I don’t plateau or get bored. Each workout had clear instructions and it said it would provide gentle (but firm) reminders to keep me accountable on days when Netflix is calling my name.