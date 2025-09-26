Forget Microsoft Excel pain - Google Sheets can now tell you exactly why your formulas failed
Gemini will finally offer proper advice
- Google is finally making Gemini help you with your formulas in Sheets
- It’ll understand what went wrong and take action to fix it
- Gemini will also explain formulas to help you adapt them
Google is finally using AI to help solve your biggest headache when using Google Sheets by infusing Gemini to tell you exactly why your formulas aren’t working.
After the launch of other aids in its spreadsheet software, Google says Gemini will finally be used to suggest formulas, explain how they work, and why they fail, providing step-by-step explanations to make formulas easier to understand.
“We've upgraded Gemini to include detailed natural language formula explanations, provide formula error explanation and self-correction, and to output multiple formula options,” Google explained in a blog post.
Gemini will now help you with formulas
Gemini’s formula understanding revolves around three key principles: natural language formula explanations; error explanation and self-correction; and multiple formula options.
Firstly, detailed explanations of how formulas work makes it easier to learn and adapt them for future use, which Google says improves understanding and builds trust.
Then, Gemini can explain why a formula may have failed, such as “the date in A1 is formatted as text,” before taking action to correct the underlying issue.
Finally, Google promises to generate multiple formula options for more complex tasks or when there are several ways to achieve a result.
The much-needed inclusion of formula assistance is coming to Google Workspace Business Standard and Plus accounts, Enterprise Standard and Plus, and Google AI Pro for Education.
Consumers will also have access to the tools via their Google AI Pro and Ultra subscriptions.
Smart features and personalization need to be turned on from the admin console for business workers to get access. The main interface within the ‘Ask Gemini’ side panel is where users will then be able to tap into Gemini’s formula understanding.
