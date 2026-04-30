Gemini can now generate files in Google Docs, PDF, Word with just a prompt
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By Craig Hale published
Gemini can generate more than just Workspace files
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- Gemini can create full documents from a single prompt without you having to leave
- Workspace, Microsoft, PDF and other file types are all supported
- Workspace Intelligence targets enterprises to add further context
Google has announced an important new update to Gemini allowing it to generate entire formatted, downloadable and editable files and documents with a single prompt.
By removing the need to copy and paste content from Gemini into an app like Google Docs, it's designed to let users go from idea to finished document without having to leave the Gemini interface. "You can quickly move from a brainstorm to a complete file without ever leaving the Gemini app," Maryam Sanglaji wrote in a blog post.