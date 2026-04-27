Google Workspace gets a new intelligence layer to make Gemini more of an agentic assistant

Workspace Intelligence connects to your Google ecosystem and third parties

The entire Gemini experience feels more cohesive across the board

Google is still trying to convince you to migrate away from M365

Google Cloud has shared details of the brand new Workspace Intelligence layer which serves to combine organizational context with artificial intelligence.

For the end user – in this case, business customers – it means the Gemini experience feels far more cohesive across the entire platform, moving beyond generic AI to unlock actual company data like documents, emails and meetings as well as organizational knowledge.

With the huge contextual boost, it brings Gemini closer to being an agentic assistant that can take actions across multiple apps.

Article continues below

Workspace Intelligence is the layer Gemini always needed

Speaking at Google Cloud Next 2026, Product VP Yulie Kwon Kim said it now allows users to build reports and forecasts, draft presentations from multiple data sources and execute multi-step, multi-app workflows.

Its core principle is to automate the process of finding relevant emails, files and web information to bridge apps and workflows, but there's also an always-learning personalization element that understands how each worker styles and formats content.

Ultimately, it allows users to interact with Gemini in exactly the same way wherever they are, be it within a specific Workspace app or Google Chat, and all the same organisation-wide, Google Workspace-wide context remains accessible.

Importantly, it also includes third-party connectors for external data sources, too, vastly improving the power of Gemini beyond just the Google environment. Early partners include HubSpot, Salesforce, Asana and Jira.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To coincide with the new intelligence layer, AI Overviews and Ask Gemini have now been made generally available to help users interact with, and summarize, multiple documents and projects with simplicity.

At the same time, the company is also announcing updates to its migration service that's now up to five times quicker for companies moving from Microsoft 365. Yulie positioned this as the perfect, low-friction way for companies to try out new Workspace AI features.

Workspace Intelligence is now rolling out to eligible users across certain paid business plans – the finer details can be found on the company's web page.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.