Buying RAM during the current memory crisis is tricky, with prices far higher than they were just a year ago. But this deal is worth checking out, with 16GB of G.Skill Flare X5 DDR5-6000 now $220 (was $263) at Newegg when you use code EPF5595.

Yes, that's still a lot of money for 16GB of RAM, but it's still cheaper than the $255 price at Amazon. If you're building or upgrading a PC and can't wait for memory prices to improve, 16% off is a solid saving in 2026. This memory module supports Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO profiles, with CL36-36-36-96 timings.

Why we recommend it

This 16GB module runs at DDR5-6000 with CL36 latency, 36-36-36-96 timings and a 1.35V operating voltage, giving it a good combination of speed and latency for a performance PC.

It supports both AMD EXPO and Intel XMP 3.0 profiles, making it straightforward to configure the advertised performance with a compatible processor and motherboard. Compatibility extends across numerous recent AMD and Intel platforms.

I also like the low-profile design. At just 33mm tall (and with no unnecessary RGB lighting), the module is good for compact builds and systems where a large CPU cooler could cause clearance problems.

Price context & historical value

The headline reduction from $263.01 to $259 is virtually meaningless on its own, saving just $4.01.

The deal only becomes worthwhile once you apply promo code EPF5595, which takes another $40 off and reduces the actual price to $220, which isn't bad in the current market. For context, it's currently priced at $255 at Amazon. It was as low as $169 there last year.

Looking for more savings? We've tracked down the best RAM deals you can get this week.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy 16GB G.Skill Flare X5 RAM if...

If you specifically want a fast 16GB DDR5-6000 module and are prepared to accept that you'll have to pay more for it than you might like. AMD EXPO and Intel XMP 3.0 support at least gives you flexibility when choosing a platform.

❌ Skip 16GB G.Skill Flare X5 RAM if...

If your existing system has enough memory and you're simply considering an upgrade because you might need one eventually, I'd wait and keep an eye out for better deals.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

This is a single 16GB DIMM, not a 32GB kit containing two 16GB modules. That's important because buyers glancing at the price might assume they're getting more capacity for their money.

Running a single module can mean giving up performance compared with an appropriately configured multi-module setup. Check your motherboard's memory compatibility and existing configuration before buying, particularly if you're adding this to RAM already installed.

There's no RGB lighting, although I'd consider that a benefit for many builds. The understated black heat spreader and 33mm height make this a much more practical option.