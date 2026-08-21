Buying DDR5 memory in 2026 is considerably more painful than it was last year. Prices have risen dramatically, which means the sort of RAM deals we were seeing in 2025 simply aren't realistic at the moment.

Still, I've been on the hunt for the best discounts and I spied V-Color's 32GB of Manta XFinity RGB DDR5 down to $400 (was $451) at Newegg when you use the promo code BTSF3652.

That works out to a total saving of $50.70, or just over 11%. In normal circumstances, almost $400 for 32GB of desktop RAM would be extremely difficult to recommend as a deal. Against today's much higher DDR5 prices, however, any worthwhile reduction on a fast, well-specced kit is worth considering.

Save $50.70 V-Color 32GB Manta XFinity RGB DDR5 RAM: was $450.69 now $399.99 at Newegg This is a 32GB dual-channel kit comprising two 16GB DDR5-6000 modules. It runs at CL30 with 30-38-38-76 timings and supports both Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO profiles, making it easier to run the memory at its advertised settings on compatible systems. Be sure to apply promo code BTSF3652 for the full savings.

Why we recommend it

The appeal here is obviously the specification rather than the size of the discount. DDR5-6000 with CL30 latency gives you a strong balance between frequency and timings, and SK Hynix ICs will provide good stability and overclocking potential.

The modules come with substantial heat spreaders designed to improve heat dissipation, and the RGB lighting can be controlled through software from major motherboard manufacturers. Having both Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO profiles adds useful flexibility if you change platforms later.

Also consider

Save $10 Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 32GB (2x16GB) : was $479.59 now $469.59 at Newegg Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 memory delivers fast performance and eye-catching lighting for modern desktops. This 32GB kit includes two 16GB modules running at 6000MT/s with CAS latency 38 and 1.35V operating voltage. The speed helps keep demanding applications and multitasking responsive, while customizable RGB lighting adds vibrant style to any build.

Price context & historical value

This is where some perspective is essential. At $399.99 after the promo code, you're saving $50.70 against the stated $450.69 price, or approximately 11%.

That would have been a terrible price for 32GB of DDR5 in the past, but in 2026 you have little choice but to pay over the odds if you need RAM for a build today.

For more savings, we've picked out this week's best RAM deals.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the V-Color Manta XFinity RGB DDR5 if...

You're building or upgrading a performance PC and specifically want a fast 32GB DDR5 kit with relatively tight timings. DDR5-6000 CL30 is an attractive combination of frequency and latency.

Support for both XMP 3.0 and EXPO also makes this kit more flexible than memory optimized solely for one platform. The RGB lighting is another bonus if the RAM will be visible inside your case.

❌ Skip the V-Color Manta XFinity RGB DDR5 if...

You're hoping for anything resembling last year's DDR5 prices. Even after the discount and promo code, you're spending $399.99 for 32GB, so this isn't a bargain by historical standards.

I'd also skip it if you don't need DDR5-6000 CL30 performance or care about RGB.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

The obvious catch remains the price. $399.99 for 32GB of DDR5 is a lot of money, regardless of what's happening to the wider memory market, and anyone who isn't building or upgrading immediately may prefer to wait and see where DDR5 pricing goes.

You should also check your motherboard and processor support before buying. XMP and EXPO make configuration easier, but DDR5-6000 operation isn't guaranteed with every CPU and motherboard combination, particularly when you're upgrading an existing system.