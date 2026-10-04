Ted Lasso season 4 has entered injury time at the end of its second half. Indeed, there's just one episode left of the soccer comedy-drama's latest season — and there's no telling how it'll end.

How will AFC Richmond Women react to Mae's death following their promotion to the English Women's Super League? And will they be further impacted if (or, rather, when) Zelda Stanton's hostile takeover of the club takes place? I can't answer either of those questions, but I can tell you when its season 4 finale will be released, so read on to learn more.

What is the launch time for Ted Lasso season 4 episode 10?

What awaits Gemma and Alice in this season's final chapter? (Image credit: Apple TV)

Titled 'The Departing Lass', Ted Lasso season 4 episode 10 is expected to premiere in the US and Canada at 6pm PT / 9pm ET on Tuesday, October 6.

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If you're a regular around these parts, you'll know I've often said that Apple is supposed to release the next episode of its new and returning shows every Wednesday at 12am PT in North America.

That's the company's public line, anyway. In reality, new chapters of Apple TV Originals like Ted Lasso have aired on Tuesday evenings at the previously mentioned times. With all nine episodes of Ted Lasso 4 doing just that, there's no reason to suspect that its 10th and final entry won't do likewise.

As for the rest of the world, this week's installment will still make its debut on one of the best streaming services on Wednesday, October 7. Check out the list below to see what time it'll come out near you:

US — Tuesday, October 6 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

— Tuesday, October 6 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET Canada — Tuesday, October 6 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

— Tuesday, October 6 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET UK — Wednesday, October 7 at 2am BST

— Wednesday, October 7 at 2am BST India — Wednesday, October 7 at 6:30am IST

— Wednesday, October 7 at 6:30am IST Singapore — Wednesday, October 7 at 9am SGT

— Wednesday, October 7 at 9am SGT Australia — Wednesday, October 7 at 11am AEST

— Wednesday, October 7 at 11am AEST New Zealand — Wednesday, October 7 at 1pm NZST

Has Ted Lasso season 5 been announced yet?

Will we see AFC Richmond Women again in a fifth season of Ted Lasso? (Image credit: Apple TV)

No. However, there have been murmurings that a fifth season of Ted Lasso is in early development. Filming could also begin in January 2027 (per 9to5Mac and Apple Insider).

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Speaking to ScreenRant earlier this year, Apple TV senior vice president Eddy Cue said he hoped that more seasons would get made and that Ted Lasso is "certainly good enough" to warrant at least one more run-out.

It seems there's an appetite for more from viewers, too, after Variety reported that Ted Lasso season 4 had the biggest premiere in Apple TV history when it launched in mid-August.

Of course, its audience share could've tailed off significantly since then. Right now, though, it seems there's still a market for more Richmond-based adventures, so don't be surprised if Ted Lasso season 5 is officially given the greenlight in the days or weeks ahead.

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