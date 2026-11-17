Meta warned Canadian senators that Bill C-22 would make secure end-to-end encryption technically impossible

Executives testified before the Senate national security committee alongside Signal and Tailscale

Meta refused to rule out pulling services like WhatsApp from Canada rather than compromise user security

Meta has joined the escalating industry revolt against Canada's proposed lawful access legislation, warning lawmakers that it may have to consider pulling encrypted communications tools from the country.

The tech giant behind Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp cautioned that the draft law would undermine user security by demanding data access capabilities that cannot coexist with mathematical privacy.

Whether you are using a secure chat app or setting up the best VPN to shield your web traffic, these apps rely entirely on strict end-to-end encryption. Under Bill C-22, known as the Lawful Access Act, Canadian authorities could compel electronic service providers to modify their systems to help police and intelligence agencies intercept communications.

Appearing on Monday evening before the Standing Senate Committee on National Security, Defence and Veterans Affairs, Meta delivered a blunt challenge to the proposal.

The hearing took place as Prime Minister Mark Carney's government faces growing pressure from digital rights groups and tech firms, with representatives from Signal and Tailscale also appearing before the committee to lodge objections, according to Bloomberg.

'Technically impossible' to comply

(Image credit: Shutterstock / mundissima)

During Monday's committee hearing, Meta told lawmakers that Ottawa's demands ignore software realities.

"Ultimately, the Canadian government would be enforcing and imposing a law that it is not technically feasible to comply with and still offer secure, end-to-end encrypted services to Canadians," Robyn Greene, Meta's director of privacy and public policy, told senators, as reported by CBC.

When asked if the legislation would prompt Meta to withdraw services from Canada, Rachel Curran, Meta's head of public policy for Canada, said the company would have to "review all of our options". However, Curran confirmed that leaving is something the company would have to "consider".

Curran previously told Bloomberg that weakening system security is a "red line" for the company, warning that the bill would turn private platforms into "an arm of the government's surveillance apparatus".

(Image credit: Future)

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Why tech platforms and VPNs oppose Bill C-22

Opposition to the draft law has mounted steadily since Canada's Bill C-22 passed the House of Commons in June.

The primary friction point lies in Part 2 of the bill, which authorizes confidential ministerial orders requiring electronic service providers to build ways to give access to law enforcement upon request. It also allows regulations compelling providers to store sensitive customer metadata, such as connection records and IP addresses, for up to six months.

Can police really access private chats without breaking security for everyone? Cryptographers and privacy advocates insist they cannot. If software engineers build an interception mechanism for domestic authorities, cybercriminals and foreign spies will inevitably find and exploit that same mechanism.

Ottawa introduced amendments barring orders that mandate a "systemic vulnerability," but industry leaders argue that definition is vague and leaves essential protections open to interpretation.

The coalition resisting the bill extends well beyond social media.

Google warned Bill C-22 could break end-to-end encryption, while Apple warned the powers risk customer security. Messaging provider Signal announced it would rather leave Canada than weaken its protocol. Canadian provider Windscribe pledged no changes to its no-logs policy, while advocacy groups have urged the government to fix the bill and pushed for European authorities to intervene.

With the Senate committee representing the bill's final legislative hurdle before potential passage, platforms are betting that the threat of service withdrawals will push Canadian lawmakers to amend the text.