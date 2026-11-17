007 First Light composers Joe Henson and Alexis Smith say they don't seek to work on big franchises like Bond and Alien: Isolation

Smith says IPs are very different "in both sound and feeling," but "there are some crossovers in utilising well-known themes and vibes in a sensitive way"

Henson says, "We approach every project in our own way, whether it is a well-known property or not"

007 First Light composers Joe Henson and Alexis Smith have said they don't seek out big franchises to work with, and it's just a happy accident that they've been involved with multiple popular properties over their careers.

The award-winning duo known as The Flight is best known for their work across television and popular video game franchises like Assassin's Creed, Alien: Isolation, and more.

In an interview with TechRadar Gaming, when asked about specialising in adapting classic IPs and whether there were a lot of crossovers in their approach to 007 First Light compared to Alien: Isolation, particularly when paying homage to the iconic Bond music, Smith laughed and said, "It’s not on purpose!" that they've worked with multiple popular franchises.

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"I think that because there are a lot of large franchises in the video game world, this is bound to happen," he said.

"Obviously the two IPs are very different in both sound and feeling, but there are some crossovers in utilising well-known themes and vibes in a sensitive way, managing to have our own original take on them without losing what makes the original special for the legions of fans."

Henson continued, saying, "We approach every project in our own way, whether it is a well-known property or not."

"This was why First Light was so appealing; they [IO Interactive] came to us because of our composition and production style, not necessarily because of our experience with working on existing properties."

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As for what's next for the composer duo, they are now working on Alien: Isolation 2, with Smith saying, "It’s great to be back in that universe, a very different place to the exotic world of 007!"

The Flight’s soundtrack for 007 First Light is nominated in the Best Original Video Game Score category at the Ivors Composer Awards, which are taking place at Grosvenor House in London on November 17, 2026.