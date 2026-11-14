007 First Light composers Joe Henson and Alexis Smith explain why composing a young James Bond soundtrack was "harder than it looks"

Henson says they had to avoid using iconic sounds before Bond earns his 007 status

He says actor Patrick Gibson's "witty and charming" qualities helped inform the music

According to 007 First Light composers Joe Henson and Alexis Smith, scoring a game about a young James Bond was "harder than it looks" because they had to avoid using iconic melodies before the player earned his 007 status.

"One of the most important pillars of the game is James Bond earning his 007 status," Henson said in an interview with TechRadar Gaming.

The composer explained that with this in mind, he and Smith "wanted to hold off on the memorable themes for as long as possible, until the player had completed missions worthy of the number!"

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"It sounds simple, but it is much harder than it looks," Smith added.

Unlike other Bond stories, whether the long-running film franchise or the video game adaptations, 007 First Light finds James in his late 20s during the early stages of his career in the elite Double-0 training program. The narrative builds across a series of high-octane missions, leading Bond to officially "earn" his agent number, which Smith said was an important aspect they needed to demonstrate in the soundtrack.

"The player has bought a James Bond game; they want to feel like the spy they already know," Smith said. "We had lots of back and forth with the developer, and in the end, I feel the result is successful, teasing the themes until we feel the player really deserves them."

First Light's James Bond is played by Patrick Gibson, and when asked how the music connects to the younger version of the iconic character, Henson explained that the actor has qualities that not only brought Bond to life, but informed the music.

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"Patrick is a young man who is very witty and charming, but with a palpable confidence and inner strength," Henson said. "These qualities naturally lend themselves to be able to portray a great James Bond at the beginning of his career."

He added. "We’ve tried to give the music similar qualities, youthful but confident, hopefully reflecting on his unique 007 and the world he navigates through on his first adventure."

The Flight’s soundtrack for 007 First Light is nominated in the Best Original Video Game Score category at the Ivors Composer Awards, which are taking place at Grosvenor House in London on November 17, 2026.