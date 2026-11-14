NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, November 14 (game #1252)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, November 13 (game #1251).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1252) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

COMPLEX

CHESS

BATTLE

ADVANCED

MARRIAGE

PROGRESSIVE

CENTER

MOTTLE

GO

FACILITY

MODERN

OTHELLO

TRIB

STRATEGO

CAMPUS

FOREMOST

NYT Connections today (game #1252) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: State of the art

State of the art GREEN: Collection of buildings

Collection of buildings BLUE: Contests with pieces

Contests with pieces PURPLE: Altered essentials for under-ones

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1252) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CUTTING-EDGE

CUTTING-EDGE GREEN: LOCATIONS FOR AN INSTITUTION

LOCATIONS FOR AN INSTITUTION BLUE: STRATEGY BOARD GAMES

STRATEGY BOARD GAMES PURPLE: BABY GEAR WITH FIRST LETTER CHANGED

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1252) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1252, are…

YELLOW: CUTTING-EDGE: ADVANCED, FOREMOST, MODERN, PROGRESSIVE

ADVANCED, FOREMOST, MODERN, PROGRESSIVE GREEN: LOCATIONS FOR AN INSTITUTION: CAMPUS, CENTER, COMPLEX, FACILITY

CAMPUS, CENTER, COMPLEX, FACILITY BLUE: STRATEGY BOARD GAMES: CHESS, GO, OTHELLO, STRATEGO

CHESS, GO, OTHELLO, STRATEGO PURPLE: BABY GEAR WITH FIRST LETTER CHANGED: BATTLE, MARRIAGE, MOTTLE, TRIB

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Congratulations if you spotted BABY GEAR WITH FIRST LETTER CHANGED — even after the group was revealed, I struggled to see rattle, carriage, bottle and crib.

I began by threading together CHESS, GO, OTHELLO and STRATEGO. I'd never heard of STRATEGO, although the clue was in the name — but OTHELLO is a game I’ve grown up with and developed a winning strategy for (basically go for the corners), so this was an easy set.

CUTTING EDGE and LOCATIONS FOR AN INSTITUTION both seemed far too easy, making this the one game of the week without any traps.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, November 13, 2026, game #1251)

YELLOW: USE THE INTERNET: BROWSE, SCROLL, SEARCH, SURF

BROWSE, SCROLL, SEARCH, SURF GREEN: MEDIA ATTENTION: COVERAGE, EXPOSURE, PRESS, PUBLICITY

COVERAGE, EXPOSURE, PRESS, PUBLICITY BLUE: THINGS THAT ARE TOWED: BARGE, GLIDER, TRAILER, WATER SKIER

BARGE, GLIDER, TRAILER, WATER SKIER PURPLE: BRAIN ____: FREEZE, TEASER, TRUST, WAVES