NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, November 4 (game #1242)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, November 3 (game #1241).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1242) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FLY

POKE

IRON

WORKS

WOOD

WRING

WEDGE

BLEACH

PUTTER

CRACKER

DOORSTOP

LOLL

FLATIRON BUILDING

SHUFFLE

TUMBLE DRY

PIE SLICE

NYT Connections today (game #1242) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Popular polyhedrons

Popular polyhedrons GREEN: Laundry advice

Laundry advice BLUE: Casual movement

Casual movement PURPLE: Begin with a hot 4-letter word

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1242) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: TRIANGULAR PRISMS WITH A SHARP EDGE

TRIANGULAR PRISMS WITH A SHARP EDGE GREEN: WORDS AFTER "DO NOT" ON A CARE LABEL

WORDS AFTER "DO NOT" ON A CARE LABEL BLUE: MOVE IDLY, WITH "AROUND"

MOVE IDLY, WITH "AROUND" PURPLE: FIRE____

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1242) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1242, are…

YELLOW: TRIANGULAR PRISMS WITH A SHARP EDGE: DOORSTOP, FLATIRON BUILDING, PIE SLICE, WEDGE

DOORSTOP, FLATIRON BUILDING, PIE SLICE, WEDGE GREEN: WORDS AFTER "DO NOT" ON A CARE LABEL: BLEACH, IRON, TUMBLE DRY, WRING

BLEACH, IRON, TUMBLE DRY, WRING BLUE: MOVE IDLY, WITH "AROUND": LOLL, POKE, PUTTER, SHUFFLE

LOLL, POKE, PUTTER, SHUFFLE PURPLE: FIRE____: CRACKER, FLY, WOOD, WORKS

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

It was more out of luck than design, but somehow I managed to complete this game in difficulty order for the third day in a row.

As great as it is to perform the triple rainbow, this was a far-from-perfect game, and one with began with the most obvious of mistakes: namely, the linking of the four golf clubs, IRON, WEDGE, WOOD and PUTTER. I’m sure I wasn’t the only person to fall into this particular bunker.

Thankfully, I recovered and decided that the icon shape of the FLATIRON BUILDING was the key linking it to WEDGE, PIE SLICE and DOORSTOP. From here, though, I muddled through with vague notions of something to do with laundry and laziness.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, November 3, 2026, game #1241)

YELLOW: KEEP GOING: CARRY ON, CONTINUE, PROCEED, RESUME

CARRY ON, CONTINUE, PROCEED, RESUME GREEN: THINGS WITH WHEELS: OFFICE CHAIR, ROLLER BAG, SHOPPING CART, STROLLER

OFFICE CHAIR, ROLLER BAG, SHOPPING CART, STROLLER BLUE: THINGS A SERVER BRINGS AT A RESTAURANT: CHECK, FOOD, MENU, TAP WATER

CHECK, FOOD, MENU, TAP WATER PURPLE: ENDING IN MENU BAR HEADINGS: CREDIT, INTERVIEW, PROFILE, WHELP