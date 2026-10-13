NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, October 14 (game #1221)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, October 13 (game #1220).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1221) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FEED

THING

SERVE

SUGGESTION

FIERY

FLICKER

FLASH

FOMENT

SMASH

HULK

TRACE

FUMBLE

SLICE

WHIFF

VOLLEY

NYT Connections today (game #1221) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: A small reveal

A small reveal GREEN: As seen at Wimbledon

As seen at Wimbledon BLUE: Comic book champion

Comic book champion PURPLE: A giant’s saying at the start

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1221) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: HINT

HINT GREEN: TENNIS SHOTS

TENNIS SHOTS BLUE: SUPERHEROES, WITH "THE"

SUPERHEROES, WITH "THE" PURPLE: STARTING WITH "FEE, FI, FO, FUM"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1221) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1221, are…

YELLOW: HINT: FLICKER, SUGGESTION, TRACE, WHIFF

FLICKER, SUGGESTION, TRACE, WHIFF GREEN: TENNIS SHOTS: SERVE, SLICE, SMASH, VOLLEY

SERVE, SLICE, SMASH, VOLLEY BLUE: SUPERHEROES, WITH "THE": FLASH, HULK, PUNISHER, THING

FLASH, HULK, PUNISHER, THING PURPLE: STARTING WITH "FEE, FI, FO, FUM": FEED, FIERY, FOMENT, FUMBLE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

There is often a link between Strands and Connections and today I can’t help thinking that the purple group STARTING WITH "FEE, FI, FO, FUM" has some NYT thread with today’s folk and fairy tale theme in Strands.

For me, the expression, along with the next line “I smell the blood of an Englishman”, is a strong reminder of being a small child, when all adults seemed like giants, as it is what my uncle would bellow at the start of a hide-and-seek game.

Anyway, I digress as I completely missed it in favour of TENNIS SHOTS (I wanted to add PUNISHER in there as I’m sure there are some players who call their best shot that) and SUPERHEROES, WITH “THE”.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, October 13, 2026, game #1220)

YELLOW: DISCERNMENT: EYE, FLAIR, SENSE, TASTE

EYE, FLAIR, SENSE, TASTE GREEN: FASTEN: HITCH, LASH, TETHER, TIE

HITCH, LASH, TETHER, TIE BLUE: SPORTS CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZES: BELT, CUP, JACKET, RING

BELT, CUP, JACKET, RING PURPLE: LOOSE_____: CANNON, CHANGE, ENDS, LIPS