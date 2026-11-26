Black Friday deals are live and among all the offers, there are plenty of excellent Black Friday OLED TV deals, from elite flagship OLEDs to budget options, with LG, Samsung, Sony and Roku featured below.

The best OLED TV deal right now in the US is the LG B6 48-inch OLED TV for $599 (was $1,199) at Best Buy. It ticks all the OLED boxes — strong contrast, vibrant colors, crisp textures — but for a more affordable price.

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the US

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the UK

For UK readers, the top OLED TV deal right now is the LG C6 48-inch OLED TV for £899.10 (was £1,099) at Amazon. Our TV of the Year and the best OLED TV of 2026, the C6 is a powerhouse TV and this is the lowest price the 48-inch has ever been.

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Today's best OLED TV deals in the US

Save 40% LG B6 48-inch 4K OLED TV (2026): was $999 now $599 at Best Buy Looking for a cheap OLED? The 48-inch LG B6 is an excellent model and it's dropped to $599 at Best Buy. You're getting a fantastic picture and a full suite of features and smooth performance for gaming. A great small-room gaming TV for GTA 6. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% Samsung S85H 65-inch OLED 4K TV (2026): was $1,597.99 now $1,197.99 at Amazon Samsung's entry-level OLED that offers stunning picture quality to rival the LG B6, as well as comprehensive gaming features. We briefly saw it for $899 yesterday but that deal has disappeared, so $1,197.99 is the best price you'll find today. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% Samsung S90H 55-inch 4K OLED TV (2026): was $1,597.99 now $1,197.99 at Amazon If you want the best non-flagship OLED TV for bright rooms, the Samsung S90H is our recommendation. It has superb picture quality and a useful anti-glare screen, as well as fantastic gaming chops. At $1,197.99, this is the cheapest the 55-inch model has ever been. We scored this TV five stars in our review. Read more Read less ▼

Save 16% LG C6 65-inch 4K OLED TV (2026): was $1,599.99 now $1,349.99 at Amazon It doesn't get much better than the LG C6. It's a big upgrade on its predecessor, delivering more accurate picture quality and higher brightness. It's our #1 TV of 2026, scoring 5 stars in our review. This deal at Amazon takes the 65-inch model down to $1,349.99, a near-record low. Read more Read less ▼

Save 24% LG G6 55-inch 4K OLED TV (2026) : was $2,499 now $1,899 at Best Buy The LG G6 ticks all the boxes you'd need — features, gaming and picture quality — and it even has an effective anti-reflective panel that handles reflections without harming black levels, thanks to its still glossy screen. It's not a cheap TV but it still got 5 stars in our review, and you can get the 55-inch model for $1,899 at Best Buy. Read more Read less ▼

Save 31% Sony Bravia 8 II 55-inch 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,798 at Amazon Sony's flagship OLED TV, the Bravia 8 II, utilizes a Tandem RGB panel to deliver stunning colors and powerful contrast that make it a perfect TV for movies. It's a good option for PS5 owners too, with PS5-centric gaming features. This deal knocks $800 off the 55-inch model, so it's hit a record-low of $1,798 at Amazon. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best OLED TV deals in the UK

Save 13% LG B6 48-inch 4K OLED TV (2026): was £889 now £774 at Amazon There aren't many better affordable OLEDs on the market than the LG B6. It's got the picture quality, features and gaming you want from an OLED TV for less. The 48-inch model has dropped to £774 at Amazon UK, a great price for an OLED. Read more Read less ▼

Save 31% LG 48-inch C6 4K OLED TV (2026): was £1,299 now £899 at Amazon The C6 is our favorite TV of 2026, due to the fact it's a big upgrade over its already excellent predecessor LG C5. The C6's picture quality is fantastic, brighter and more accurate than the C5's, and it ticks every box for gaming. The 48-inch model is £899.10 at Amazon. Read more Read less ▼

Save 8% Samsung S85H 65-inch 4K OLED TV (2026): was £1,299 now £1,199 at Amazon Rival to the LG B6, the Samsung S85H is an awesome budget OLED. Its picture is vibrant, detailed and contrast-rich and it's great for gaming. This is a good option if you want a way into OLED without paying super-premium prices. This deal knocks £100 off the 65-inch model, dropping it to a record-low £1,199. Read more Read less ▼

Save 13% LG G6 55-inch 4K OLED TV (2026) : was £1,699 now £1,484.10 at Amazon A fantastic flagship TV, the LG G6 has amazing picture quality and features, but most impressive is its bright room performance, which rivals Samsung's anti-glare models, even though it has a glossy screen. The 55-inch model has dropped to a record-low £1,484.10 at Amazon, which is a fantastic price for a current flagship OLED. Read more Read less ▼

Save 11% Sony Bravia 8 II 55-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,899 now $1,699 at Amazon If you want a flagship OLED with amazing built-in sound, rich picture quality and that's good for gaming, the Sony Bravia 8 II is a brilliant option. We rated this 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review, calling it "undoubtedly one of the best OLED TVs of 2025". You can save £200 on the 55-inch model at Amazon: £100 off, plus a £100 voucher which you select. It's a premium priced TV, but worth the investment. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

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