Surfshark has just dropped prices on all of its Black Friday deals. Plans now start at $1.99 per month (down from $2.49), and its cut-price One plan makes Surfshark even better value than this year's most popular discount.

Before now, Proton was the fan favorite. At $2.49 per month, it was Proton's lowest price this year, and the same cost as Surfshark - whose initial offer was comparatively poor.

Surfshark's latest discount cuts its plans by $13.50, making it cheaper than Proton despite their similar performance. Both are under $60 for two years of VPN protection, but the extra features make the difference.

A Surfshark One plan includes Antivirus, Scam Protection, and personal data alerts with the VPN for $2.29 per month. Proton can't match this, with only its NetShield ad, tracker, and malware blocker offered as added protection.

Lowest price this year Surfshark: Get Surfshark One for its lowest price this year

Surfshark's Black Friday VPN deal means you can get its One plan for the lowest we've seen in 2026. That's $2.29 per month over two years, which drops the price from $75.33 to $61.83. Unlike the Starter, a Surfshark One plan includes Antivirus, Scam Protection, and dark web monitoring – all handy tools for maximising your online safety.

Surfshark's One plan is the deal I'll recommend most often. It's $8 more than Surfshark's cheapest two-year plan, but it includes additional features you'd pay tens of dollars a month for if you bought them separately.

It's also a chunk cheaper than Surfshark's premium One+ plan. This adds identity theft coverage and data removal services, but jumps the price to $3.99 per month.

If you want these, you won't find a VPN offering them for cheaper, but if you're unsure, it's best to avoid it.

If you're focused on VPN protection, Proton does remain the better deal. It has superior security credentials, faster WireGuard download speeds, and works better with streaming services.

For more coverage of this year's deals, check out our dedicated Black Friday VPN deals page.