NordVPN scored 92% in the latest independent anti-phishing evaluation

250 different phishing scenarios were tested for the report

It was the fourth AV-Comparatives test NordVPN underwent in 2026

The independent antivirus testing organization AV-Comparatives has released its quarterly report on the anti-phishing capabilities of some of the top security software suites in the AV industry — and NordVPN managed to secure the second-place spot.

While top scores in these tests have historically been reserved for more traditional antivirus services, some of the best VPN providers have begun bolstering their privacy software with security suites that go well beyond just encrypting your internet connection and spoofing your IP address.

NordVPN is one of the leaders in this charge. The provider placed second in this quarter’s roundup of anti-phishing products, tested between November 2nd and November 12th of 2026, blocking 92% of phishing attempts without triggering any false alarms.

This puts the NordVPN next-gen antivirus suite just behind two antivirus giants, Avast One Free and Norton Antivirus Plus, that managed to achieve a 94% blocking rate each.

In 2024, Nord was the first VPN ever to earn an anti-phishing certification from AV-Comparatives, and the company has continued to improve its efforts to provide a one-stop cybersecurity solution for the masses.

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Why this matters for your privacy

Phishing attacks work to infiltrate systems and steal sensitive data. Some phishing attempts create fake websites designed to fool users into handing over their login details, while others may trick people into clicking on a link in an email that downloads viruses onto their local machines without realizing it.

NordVPN’s anti-phishing tool, available in the NordVPN next-gen antivirus security suite, works by actively scanning the links and webpages you visit while you browse.

If a site is detected as a known phishing attack, NordVPN’s next-gen antivirus will automatically block the page and show a warning before you’re able to enter any sensitive information that could be stolen by hackers.

The AV-Comparatives evaluation is a stress test for security suites like Nord’s. In its Q4 run of this year, AV-Comparatives pushed 250 known phishing links and 250 clean links through NordVPN’s next-gen antivirus anti-phishing filter to determine what percentage of malicious websites were detected by the tool.

(Image credit: Future)

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While NordVPN’s result of 92% of phishing links detected is a great score and certainly nothing to sniff at, it does show a slight downward trend from its Q3 AV-Comparatives result of 94%.

When approached by TechRadar, Dominikas Virbickas, Product Director at NordVPN, said:

"Attackers regularly switch to new or updated URLs and adjust their tactics to get past security tools, so every test round faces a different mix of threats. At the same time, we keep improving our detection in a number of ways. The slight changes from one test to the next mostly come from the interplay between those two things."

Even with the slight deviation from Q3 to Q4 of this year, however, all of NordVPN’s 2026 phishing test results still easily clear the 85% minimum required by AV-Comparatives to earn the company’s coveted anti-phishing certification.

That said, with AI increasing both the frequency and sophistication of phishing attacks, the cybersecurity industry writ large has voiced concern about its ability to keep up.

As Virbickas told TechRadar, "No security tool catches everything, so good habits are still the best second layer of protection."

His top recommendations are to always double-check that the URL is correct before entering any personal details, be suspicious of messages that pressure you to act immediately, and enable two-factor authentication across all your accounts for extra safety.

That's definitely something to keep in mind as the holiday shopping season and Black Friday deals jump into full swing.