NordVPN is without a doubt, the top VPN service for most people based on our tests. It's fast, feature-rich, and does everything you'll likely need from a VPN. And currently, a range of NordVPN plans are on sale with up to 78% off.

These two-year subscriptions offer an extra three months free, for a total of 27 months' protection. Both Complete and Prime (called Ultimate Max in the UK) plans offer good value for money for professionals. They couple antivirus, scam and spam protection, ad blocking, and more security tools. There's also a password manager, and 1TB cloud storage. Prime/Ultimate Max also adds Cyber Insurance against identity theft.

• Best for: Professionals and frequent flyers who want to use public and hotel Wi-Fi securely, stream content, and get security tools for extra protection without a monthly subscription.

• Why we like it: consistently fast speeds and near-flawless streaming unblocking in our testing, plus antivirus, ad and tracker blocking, a password manager, and 1TB of encrypted cloud storage.

• What you need to know: Our review does flag that features vary across platforms, and some extras, like scam call protection, currently work only on Android.

Why we recommend it

NordVPN sits at the top of our best VPN guide, and in our review, we scored it 4.5 stars. Our lab testing showed consistently strong speeds and near-flawless streaming unblocking. Its apps are simple and consistent, and its phishing protection proved strong.

Price Context & Historical Value

This is Nord's early Black Friday sale, so expect these prices to be as good as they get for some time now. It's one of the cheapest ways to get NordVPN’s full security bundle, including its antivirus package. The catch is renewal: after the first 27 months, the plan renews at full price unless you cancel or switch, so set a reminder. If you want the extra tools, it’s worth buying now.

Looking for more savings? We've tracked this month's best VPN deals.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the NordVPN Prime if... you want a fast, top-rated VPN for streaming and travel, you’d use the password manager and 1TB of cloud storage, or you like the idea of paying once for more than two years of coverage.

❌ Skip the NordVPN Prime if... you only need a VPN, since the Basic plan is a little cheaper.