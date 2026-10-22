VPN Deal of the Week: NordVPN's Black Friday VPN deal has landed — and I'm not sure another deal will offer more

NordVPN has released its Black Friday VPN deals. Now, its Complete and Prime plans are $0.50 less per month, dropping them by $13.50 over two years, or $7.50 over one.

With these reductions, a Complete plan on our best VPN overall is just $107.73 for two years, or $89.85 for one. Prime plans are now just $188.73 and $134.85 over the same durations.

Both plans include NordVPN's Next Gen Antivirus, 1TB of secure cloud storage with NordLocker, NordPass password management, call and text protection, and dark web monitoring. A Complete plan is just 50 cents more than NordVPN access with a Basic plan, while a Prime plan adds CoverOn data removal for the higher cost.

You're not alone in thinking neither reduction seems enticing. It's also disappointing that there's no deal on the Basic plan. But with a Complete plan especially, it's worth considering the sheer number of tools included for the price.

Black Friday Deal NordVPN Complete: Now $3.99/month (was $4.49) for 27 months protection



NordVPN's Complete plan offers arguably the best value security package of any VPN. Now, NordVPN's Black Friday deal drops its price to just 50 cents more than its cheapest plan. Included, you get: 🦠NordVPN's 'Next Gen Antivirus'

🔒NordPass password management

📁1TB of NordLocker secure storage

📱Text and call protection

🌐Dark web monitoring

🧑‍💻The best VPN of 2026 For the best value, pick up a 2-year plan. Regardless of which you choose, remember NordVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee is there if you change your mind.

NordVPN remains our best VPN overall for 2026. But, if you're looking for value, its recent price increase would rightfully raise an eyebrow.

It has, in recent months, made several key improvements to its service. Next Gen Antivirus is the headline improvement, expanding its protective focus from just phishing and malware, to scam and spam protection also. Call and Text protection has furthered this too, with the latter recently being added to its iOS offering.

But these improvements aren't why I'd suggest reconsidering your concern at its price. Instead, it's the added functions you should prioritise.

Complete and Prime plans include both password management and secure storage, which most VPNs would only offer one of. Choosing a Prime plan also adds data removal services, something that few VPNs offer whatsoever.

So, while VPNs such as IPVanish and Surfshark might be cheaper Black Friday VPN deals right now, it's worth considering the tools you need before making your final decision.