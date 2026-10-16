IPVanish has launched its Black Friday VPN deals for 2026 — old lower prices on its new look plans

IPVanish has launched its Black Friday deals for 2026, but despite claimed savings up to 85%, the devil is in the details.

Plans now cost $2.19, $2.79, and $3.29 per month for the Essential, Complete, and Advanced plans, respectively, but the eagle-eyed will notice two of these prices are familiar.

That's because these deals are, in fact, a return to the original Essential and Advanced plan prices from before IPVanish’s recent plan restructure, earlier in October 2026.

The new plans do, however, bring some improvements. The most notable is IPVanish's Next Gen Antivirus, which is added to the prior benefits of 1TB of cloud storage, 5GB of eSIM data, and a secure browser on the Advanced plan. Plus all the VPN features that have long put IPVanish in the mix as one of the best VPNs.

Black Friday deal IPVanish: from $2.19/month (was $2.39) for 2 years of protection IPVanish's Black Friday sale keeps it cheaper than the likes of Surfshark and NordVPN, but won't save you much compared to earlier this year. An Advanced plan (now $3.29/month) gets you: 🎴5GB eSIM data usable in 200+ countries

💾 1TB encrypted storage and secure browsing*

🦠 Next Gen Antivirus

📞 Phone support You also get access to servers in 150+ locations, unlimited simultaneous connections, and a bunch of advanced security features built into the VPN. All of these are covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee, so if you're unhappy, you can get a full refund.

IPVanish is among the few VPNs to ever top our best VPNs list. Now, it's taking a new approach in the hope of returning to #1.

The US-based provider's new mission is to help users 'Control Your Digital World', and at its heart is that new Next Gen Antivirus.

It's built with the same engine used in VIPRE AV products. AV-Comparatives testing in March saw the VIPRE Advanced Security engine achieve a 99.91% protection rate against 10,000 malware samples.

IPVanish has also recently completed a ground-up rebuild of its server network which it claims will increase speeds by up to 41% at peak times. While we haven't re-tested it yet, this would be a welcome upgrade after IPVanish only managed 742 Mbps download speeds using WireGuard in its last run out in our labs.

Regardless of its testing results, or its lack of savings compared to earlier this year, an IPVanish Advanced plan is still one of the cheapest VPN deals you'll find that include so many added extras.

It also offers the most cloud storage of any VPN plan we recommend, plus it's one of the few VPNs to offer eSIM data too.

So, while we recommend caution in picking up this deal too soon, it's certainly one to consider once we have a broader idea of this year's Black Friday VPN deals.