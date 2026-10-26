Proton has announced its Black Friday VPN deals and they are good, with the best of the bunch the 50% saving on the full Proton Unlimited privacy suite.
Normally up at $12.99 per month, Proton has slashed its luxury package to $6.49 per month instead. That brings the total price over 12 months down to a considerably more affordable $77.88.
That makes Proton Unlimited the cheapest it's been since Black Friday 2025, and, as low as we've ever seen it.
Proton Unlimited combines the company's top performing VPN with its privacy-first cloud software alternatives to Google. That's docs, photos, spreadsheets, email, cloud storage and more – all encrypted, all ad free.
Proton Unlimited: Save 50% on this VPN bundle
Was:
$12.99 per month
Now: $6.49 per month
Proton Unlimited has a 50% discount deal on right now for Black Friday. It's a bundle that includes one of the best VPNs available, private email, 500 GB of online storage, a password manager and ad-free access to a whole suite of encrypted office apps that are guaranteed to keep your data super-secure. Give it a go.
Proton has also dropped the price of its standalone VPN product as part of its Black Friday offer. You can now pick up Proton VPN for $2.49 per month instead of $2.99 on the two-year deal. Again, that's the best price you'll see all year.
In fact, Proton's offers are the first Black Friday VPN deals we've seen this year to match last year's prices – everyone else's, so far, are more expensive.
Several of the best VPNs have actually increased their price this year or introduced new plans, resulting in their Black Friday offers being far less appealing than usual.
Proton has spent much of 2026 steadily improving its VPN rather than by adding on a bunch of features that you might not want. It has grown its server network, introducing its own version of WireGuard, and focused heavily on performance.
In fact, it's done such a good job of this that, earlier this year, we moved Proton up to to third in our overall VPN rankings.
So, if you are looking for a plain, high quality set of VPN savings for Black Friday, then we highly recommend Proton VPN and Proton Unlimited.
There's no multi-plan confusion, no smoke and mirrors price fluctuations. Just a great price on a quality product that offers a big upgrade to your digital privacy and security. Go give it a try.
Rob is TechRadar's VPN Editor. Coming from a background in phones and technology, he's no stranger to the risks that come with putting yourself online. Over years of using different platforms, testing the limits of his online persona, and feeling the brunt of several data breaches, Rob has gained a keen understanding of cybersecurity and the benefits of services such as VPNs in providing a secure online experience. He uses this to not only advise on the best ways to stay secure online but also share his own experiences and especially how to avoid trouble. Outside of work, you'll find Rob on the tennis courts, in the gym, or diving into the biggest and best games of the year.
To share a story or tip, email robert.dunne@futurenet.com
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