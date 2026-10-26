One of the biggest issues with a lot of mini PCs is that they run on integrated graphics. Now, that's fine for most everyday tasks. But if you find it's holding back your video exports, rendering, or games, the DEG1 is the simplest, cheapest way to add a desktop GPU that I know of.

It comes from Minisforum, and designed for mini PCs with an OCuLink port, letting you add an external graphics card to your setup without needing a new rig. Currently, the Minisforum DEG1 is $109 (was $199) at Newegg.

• Best for: mini PC owners with an OCuLink port who want to add desktop graphics card and power supply.

• Why we like it: This is a quick way to give your PC an extra graphics boost with an externa graphics card. This dock has a full-length PCIe x16 slot that fits big cards like the Nvidia RTX 4090, a PCIe 4.0 x4 OCuLink connection that loses less performance than Thunderbolt or USB4, and support for standard ATX and SFX power supplies.

Save $90 Minisforum DEG1: was $199 now $109 at Newegg An open-frame external GPU dock with an OCuLink 4i (PCIe 4.0 x4) uplink, a PCIe x16 slot for a full-size graphics card, support for ATX and SFX power supplies, and a power button with an LED. OCuLink doesn’t support hot plugging, so shut down your PC before connecting or disconnecting it. A GPU and power supply are not included.

Price Context & Historical Value

Don’t take the $199 list price too seriously, since the DEG1 launched in 2024 at around €90, so $109 is close to its original asking price rather than a 45% cut. It’s still a low price for an eGPU dock that handles cards as large as an RTX 4090. If your mini PC has OCuLink, it’s a good time to buy.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Minisforum DEG1 if... your mini PC or handheld has an OCuLink port, you want the most graphics performance an external dock can deliver for the money, or you already have a spare desktop GPU and power supply.

❌ Skip the Minisforum DEG1 if... your computer only has Thunderbolt or USB4, since the DEG1 is OCuLink only, you need to plug and unplug it often, since OCuLink doesn’t support hot swapping, or you’d have to buy a GPU and power supply from scratch.

Also consider

Save $172 Minisforum DEG2 external GPU docking station: was $399 now $227 at Newegg An external GPU dock with a PCIe x16 slot for a full-size graphics card, two Thunderbolt 5 (80Gbps) ports, one of which supplies 140W to the host, an OCuLink (64Gbps) port, an M.2 2280 SSD slot, 2.5G Ethernet, and USB 3.2 ports. It takes a standard ATX or SFX power supply. For the full discount use code GTWFF74.

Read more: We tested the best mini PCs