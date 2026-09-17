Currently part of Amazon's Early Prime Day deals line-up, the Geekom AX8 Max is a well-designed compact mini PC that proved ideal for day-to-day desktop tasks in our tests.

• Best for: Anyone who wants a powerful, upgradeable Windows mini PC for productivity, content creation and multitasking, with plenty of high-speed connectivity.

• The deal: The Geekom AX8 Max Silent Mini PC is $585 (was $649) at Amazon

• Why it matters: It's a desktop-class mini PC with a compact chassis you can tuck out of sight. The dual 2.5GbE LAN and USB4 ports make it ideal for home networking and multi-monitor setups.

Why we recommend it

In his four-star review, our expert Alastair said it was "a great option for any office" and added: "The speed of this mini PC is boosted by one of the fastest SSDs in this price bracket. The CPU and GPU flex their power, offering decent multimedia editing alongside solid performance for standard office use."

Price context & historical value

Amazon has reduced the Geekom AX8 Max from $649 to $584.10, a saving of $64.90 or 10% off the listed price. That's a solid discount, but it's not the cheapest we've ever seen it. It fell as low as $499 in October 2025, which is about $85 less than today's deal price.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Geekom AX8 Max if...

You want an upgradeable Windows mini PC with extensive connectivity and enough processing power for productivity, content creation and heavier multitasking.

❌ Skip the Geekom AX8 Max if...

You're a dedicated gamer who wants high-end performance out of the box without attaching an eGPU via USB4.