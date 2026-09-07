Having reviewed multiple iterations, the Geekom A5 has remained one of our favorite mini PCs for work and study for a long time now. If you're looking for a well-built compact desktop, there's a lot we like about this little machine.

And right now, the Geekom A5 is down to $419 (was $719) at Best Buy. That's cheaper than it is at Amazon, where it's priced at $479. But you'll need to act fast, because the clock is ticking on this deal, which ends in a few hours.

The mini PC is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 7430U, with 16GB upgradeable RAM and 1TB SSD. In our own tests, we found it has enough performance for everyday office work and multitasking, and remains impressively quiet even under sustained use.

Why we recommend it

The Ryzen 5 7430U has six cores and 12 threads, with boost speeds up to 4.3GHz. Combined with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, that's a solid specification for office work, browsing and everyday multitasking.

In our four-star review, Windows 11 ran smoothly and the A5 performed better than mini PCs based on lower-end Intel N100, N150 and N300 processors.

There's an impressive selection of connections for such a small PC, too. You get two HDMI 2.0 ports, two USB-C 3.2 ports, four USB-A connections and 2.5GbE Ethernet, alongside Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

It's also easy to get inside the A5 if you want to upgrade it at a later date. The two DDR4 SODIMM slots support up to 64GB of RAM, giving you plenty of scope to add more memory if your needs grow.

Price context & historical value

Best Buy has reduced the Geekom A5 from $719 to $419, saving you a substantial $300. That's almost 42% off the regular price and means you can pick up a 16GB/1TB Windows 11 Pro mini PC for comfortably below the $500 mark.

You'll need to move quickly if you want it at this price, however, as the offer will end very soon.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Geekom A5 if...

You want a small Windows PC for working from home, studying or general everyday computing without having to cope with entry-level processor. We found the Ryzen 5 7430U to be more than capable of handling most everyday tasks, and the 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD provide plenty of headroom.

❌ Skip the Geekom A5 if...

You need a mini PC for demanding creative applications or serious gaming. Performance is comfortably above many entry-level mini PCs, but the older Ryzen 5 7430U and integrated Radeon Vega graphics are well behind newer AMD platforms with DDR5 memory and more powerful integrated GPUs.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

Despite its Ryzen 7000-series name, the Ryzen 5 7430U is based on AMD's older Zen 3 architecture and uses Radeon Vega graphics rather than the newer integrated GPUs found in some other Ryzen mini PCs.

It has enough performance for everyday office work and multitasking though, while remaining impressively quiet even under sustained use.