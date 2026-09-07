Most desktop chargers are purely functional, but the robot-shaped Ugreen Uno manages to make something as mundane as powering your devices surprisingly fun.

Right now, the Ugreen Uno 100W GaN fast-charging block is now $60 (was $80) at Amazon. It's one of our favorite quirky gadgets for the office, scoring the full 5 stars in our review.

The Uno has a small TFT display that shows different facial expressions depending on its charging status, and its removable magnetic feet complete the little desktop robot design. In the UK, Ugreen's 100W charging block is now £40 (was £56) at Amazon.

Why we recommend it

In his rave five-star review of the Uno, our expert Harry said: "With an impressive power output, quad-port design and quirky robot form, the UGreen Uno Charger 100W establishes itself as one of the best wall chargers on the market. It’s modestly priced against competitors, delivers super-fast charging and displays entertaining emojis, making it the ideal charging companion."

The Uno is a desk accessory that can add some personality to a home office without loosing practicality. Its display cycles through expressions including smiling, blushing and even an eating animation while charging, with a suitably cool expression appearing when charging completes.

More importantly, there's a capable 100W GaN charger inside that lets you power four devices simultaneously, The top two USB-C ports can each deliver up to 100W when used individually, making it suitable for more demanding devices such as laptops.

The port placement on top also makes sense when it's sitting on a desk, while its compact 2.05 x 1.93 x 3.23-inch dimensions are impressive considering the number of ports and power available.

Price context & historical value

Amazon has reduced the price of Ugreen's Uno 100W charger from $79.99 to $59.99, knocking $20 off the usual price. You're inevitably paying something for the unusual design, but you're getting four charging ports and enough output to handle many USB-C laptops.

This isn't the cheapest I've seen it though. It was on sale for $45 towards the end of last year. Even so, I think this is still a great deal and one I'd recommend snapping up.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Ugreen Uno 100W charger if...

You want to replace several chargers with one device that also adds some personality to your home office. With three USB-C ports, USB-A and up to 100W of power, it can handle your laptop, phone, tablet and headphones simultaneously while taking up little desk space.

❌ Skip the Ugreen Uno 100W charger if...

You only need a charger for your phone or another low-powered device. The Uno is overkill for that job, and you can find considerably cheaper single-port chargers if you don't need its 100W output, four ports or quirky display.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

The 100W figure is the maximum available output rather than 100W from every port simultaneously. Power is shared when you're charging multiple devices, although the top two USB-C ports can each provide up to 100W when used individually.

It doesn't come with any charging cables, either, so you'll need to provide those yourself. The display also isn't particularly bright, which can make its expressions harder to see from some angles.