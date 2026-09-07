The Labor Day sales can sometimes feel like an awkward time to buy a phone. Not only are the sales traditionally more associated with grills and appliances, but Apple also usually debuts its next generation of devices in early to mid-September. Surprisingly, however, several retailers have some of the best deals I've seen in recent months today.

For example, if you've been thinking about picking up one of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 devices, then you can currently get an impressive upfront discount of up to $300 at the official Samsung Store on these excellent foldable devices. That's actually $100 better than the initial deal offered when these devices were available for preorder a few months ago.

Another really fantastic discount is on the new Google Pixel 11 series. Right now, you can get $450 off across the range when you pick up a device with a new plan at Mint Mobile. Unlike similar discounts at major carriers, you don't need to trade in to be eligible for this discount. You also get a full year of unlimited data for just $180 (half the usual price).

Just below, you can see a few more Labor Day phone deals that I've picked out as especially good value. Take note that I've focused on Android devices here, as new iPhones are just around the corner. In fact, we could see preorders for the iPhone 18 (or a similar device) later this week, so stay tuned.

The best Labor Day phone deals today

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 / Fold 8 / Fold 8 Ultra: up to $800 off with a trade-in or $300 off without

Samsung's offer on its new Flip and Fold range include trade-in rebates of up to $800 for the Fold 8 and up to $400 for the Flip 8. Don't have a phone to hand over? You can get a flat $300 in Samsung credit when buying the Fold 8 Ultra, $200 on the Fold 8, or $150 with the Flip 8. There are also bundle discounts of up to 15% when buying other accessories, if you're looking for a new smartwatch or a pair of decent earbuds. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: was $1,299.99 now $953 at Amazon The highlight deal from Amazon's Labor Day sale is undoubtedly this listing on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. With an impressive 27% discount, you're just $20 away from the lowest-ever price on the brand's latest flagship. Aside from a very brief moment when this device was listed for $933 back in June, it hasn't been this cheap on Amazon, so this particular deal is well worth considering. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: $300 off upfront, or up to $720 off with a trade-in at Samsung

The outstanding Galaxy S26 Ultra currently has a fantastic promotion at the official Samsung store — with either the option for a trade rebate or upfront discount. Available across all storage variants and colors, this deal can get you a device for as little as $1,049 upfront. Trade-in rebates of up to $720 are also available, but we've seen slightly better offerings in the past for trades. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel 11 series: $450 off, plus a half-price unlimited plan at Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile's latest deal on the Pixel 11 series is the perfect pairing with Google's new flagships. Right now, you don't even need to trade-in to get an excellent $450 discount on these new devices. On top of that, you can also get a full year of unlimited data for just $180 — that's half the usual price. Put together, this is a great deal, although it's exclusive to new Mint customers. Read more Read less ▼