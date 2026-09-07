I just saw Xiaomi's electric hypercar concept, created for Gran Turismo and 'shaped by the wind' — but back on Earth, the good news is you'll be able to buy a Xiaomi EV in Europe in 2027

Xiaomi has unveiled two new EVs at IFA: the SU7 and SU7 Ultra

It also showed off a Gran Turismo-based electric hypercar concept

It announced plans to enter the European EV market in 2027, although Germany is the only confirmed country at the moment

Ever wanted to drive in a car that's been shaped by the wind? That's the idea behind Xiaomi's latest hypercar concept, which I just got a sneak peek at in the hallowed halls of IFA 2026.

The Xiaomi Vision Gran Turismo is an electric vehicle created specifically — you might be able to guess — for the Gran Turismo franchise. The exterior has been designed to be as aerodynamic as it could possibly be, with every element shaped for minimal resistance.

The interior is rather a different story. Rather than the hardcore, cockpit-style seating setup you'd expect, Xiaomi has plumped for comfort. Inside the teardrop-shaped cabin there are bucket seats — on my tour, the Xiaomi rep explained that they wanted to recreate the feel of playing a racing simulator from your sofa.

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The reason for such artistic freedom is that this car is not built for real-world driving. Instead, it's a "virtual concept car", as part of a showcase project with various brands designing their own Gran Turismo hypercars. It enabled Xiaomi to explore, as the press info puts it, "possibilities free from the constraints of the physical world".

In the real world

If it's real-world cars you're after, Xiaomi also showed off its new-gen SU7 and flagship SU7 Ultra electric sedans, both with Xiaomi describes as "an elegant, sporty design language".

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra is Xiaomi Auto's high-performance flagship. The production version set the official record in the Electric Executive Car category at the Nürburgring Nordschleife racing track. It's complemented by the SU7 .

Both cars are fully integrated into the brand's wider smart ecosystem — they're designed to work seamlessly in concert with their owner's personal devices (like their phones) as well as their at-home appliances, for maximum convenience.

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It's part of the brand's Human × Car × Home vision, which was a key focus at the IFA show. The idea is that multiple gadgets, both inside and outside the home, all 'talk' to each other and work together without automations having to be set up manually.

That wasn't all Xiaomi Auto had to announce at IFA. Xiaomi Auto has been selling cars since 2024, but thus far, they've only been available on the Chinese mainland. Now, the brand is expanding further afield. It says it's making a "planned entry into European markets, including Germany, in 2027", although it was unable to confirm if there were any plans to launch in the UK.

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