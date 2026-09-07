We saw a lot of incredible technology at IFA Berlin 2026, be that cutting-edge headphones, futuristic robot vacuums, or game-changing AIoT systems. But one area that arguably went under the radar, but impressed me an lot, was new charging technology.

I saw some incredible gadgets that could change the way that I, and many of you, juice up our phones, tablets, and laptops, so I thought I’d round up some of the most amazing technology I saw at IFA this year.

I’ll run through three of my favorite innovations (alongside a bonus entry), and reveal my favorite chargers, why they impressed me, and all the details you need to know about them. Here's some of the most exciting charging tech coming down the (power) line…

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1. UGreen’s liquid cooling wireless chargers

It only seems right to kick things off with the most exciting new products of them all: UGreen’s new liquid cooling wireless chargers.

UGreen’s MagFlow lineup — which consists of a magnetic power bank, 3-in-1 wireless charging stand, and a 2-in-1 foldable model — could be a genuine game changer. Why? Well the a key issue for high-speed wireless chargers is heat, and I’ve seen it myself when testing. You can be juicing up your phone at great pace, but past a certain point, the build-up of heat can trigger throttling, which slows speeds in the interest of safety.

But UGreen’s new model combat this with active cooling, as well as passive heat-dissipation and “intelligent temperature regulation,” enabling improved performance.

I had the chance to see all of the new Qi2 25W chargers, but my favorite was the MagFlow Pro Magnetic Power Bank, which UGreen claims is the first power bank to include micro-pump liquid cooling. It has a transparent window, enabling you to view coolant circulation in real time, and according to UGreen, its peak temperature during testing was 18F / 10C lower than the 118F / 48C “industry reference”.

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2. Belkin’s slim semi-solid-state power banks

Another titan of the charging world, Belkin, had a few new drops to show me too. And the most interesting were its new semi-solid-state power banks, which impressed me for two key reasons.

The first, and perhaps most obvious, is the fact that they make use of semi-solid-state batteries rather than the more typical lithium-ion alternative. Semi-solid-state batteries are denser than lithium-ion ones, enabling them to offer higher maximum capacity in an even slimmer form, and they also degrade at a slower rate.

The other thing that impressed me was the build quality of the two power banks. They both look and feel excellent, with a sleek Black or Sand finish available, and their phenomenally slim construction makes them highly practical for using your phone while charging.

There are two models available: the Belkin UltraCharge Pro Slim Magnetic Power Bank, a 15W wireless power bank with a 5,000mAh capacity that’s just 8.8mm thick (which is about the same length and width as a standard credit card); and the Belkin 10,000mAh UltraCharge Pro, which offers a 60W maximum power output, dual USB-C ports for juicing up multiple devices at once, and a display for viewing charging and temperature information.

3. ESR’s dual-retractable cable chargers

I personally use a bunch of chargers with retractable cables — the convenience is unmatched. And so, ESR has a new set of products that truly calls to me in its Xtend chargers.

The 100W version of the Xtend wall charger comes with not one, but two built-in cables which can fully retract. This means it's incredibly easy to charge two devices at once, be that a phone and a laptop, or a tablet and some wireless headphones. The built-in cables are also able to extend up to 95cm (3.1ft), which is considerably further than some models I’ve tested.

A second model, the ESR Xtend 45W has just one built-in cable, but it’s more compact, and has an additional USB-C outlet if you want to charge two devices simultaneously.

Bonus: UGreen’s cat chargers

Okay, these might not be the most advanced chargers I saw at IFA, but UGreen’s new cat chargers really caught my eye.

They look a bit like cats wearing a hoodie, and even come with detachable feet if you want to avoid damaging the charger when it's in a bag, or scraping yourself when carrying it in a pocket. They have a pleasant rubbery feel, a compact build, and offer charging speeds up to 45W from their USB-C port. A purr-fect option for feline fans.

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