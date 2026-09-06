Another sales event is here, and so there's another chance for me to mull over the idea of buying a fancy coffee machine for my home. This time I'm considering the Breville Barista Express Impress on Amazon for $649.95 (was $799.95), as that's the lowest price it's been all year — outside of Prime Day.

• Browse the full Labor Day sale at Amazon

I'm just thinking about all the coffee I buy on the days I commute to the office or while I'm out of the house, and while the odd treat is nice, it does seem more sensible for me to make coffee at home to save money. Yes, this would be a considerable upfront investment, but it will surely make its money back in the long run.

Even though it was $50 cheaper during Prime Day, this is still a tempting offer that I'd strongly consider before this year's Labor Day sales come to an end.

Today's best espresso machine deal

Breville Barista Express Impress: was $799.95 now $649.95 at Amazon The Breville Barista Express Impress is up there with some of the best espresso machines we've reviewed here at TechRadar. It has a higher learning curve than the average espresso machine, but it allows you to hone your coffee skills to make drinks exactly how you like them. This is just $50 more than the record-low price for the mid-range espresso maker, and it remains a best-seller on Amazon, so it's looking like a good time for an upgrade.

What's convincing me even more is that we awarded the Breville Barista Express Impress an impressive 4.5-stars in our review. Our main takeaway is that it "makes it easy to achieve great-tasting coffee in the comfort of your home." So, if that's what you're after, then there's little reason to look any further.

With its ability to make all sorts of hot drinks with ease, a vast array of adjustable settings, a handy integrated grinder, and a powerful steam wand for milk texturing, it stands out as one of the best espresso machines we've tested.

Sure, there may be simpler, smaller, and potentially less expensive coffee machines out there that may suit my needs as well, but I do like the idea of learning how to use this slightly more advanced option. If you're also still a little put off by the price, some other espresso machine deals that are currently available are below.