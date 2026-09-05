Samsung's Labor Day appliance sale is live — $1,500 off Bespoke refrigerators, AI washers and dryers, dishwashers, and more

If you're looking for a new appliance this Labor Day, head to Samsung's Labor Day sale. The retailer is offering up to $1,500 in savings on its best-selling, top-rated appliances, including refrigerators, washers and dryers, dishwashers, ranges, and microwaves.



• Shop Samsung's full Labor Day sale



Samsung is a top appliance manufacturer known for its high-tech products, including the stylish Bespoke refrigerator, which lets you customize the panels to match your home. Another popular Samsung appliance included in its Labor Day sale is the Bespoke AI Laundry combo, which washes and dries clothes in one machine, saving space and eliminating the need to transfer clothes.



You'll find the full list of Samsung's best Labor Day appliance deals below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers. The tech giant is also offering more savings when you buy more than one qualifying home product.

Samsung's 5 best Labor Day appliance deals

Refrigerators: up to $1,700 off at Samsung

The Samsung Labor sale is now live and some of the brand's best savings can be found on its wide selection of refrigerators. Shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to $1,700 on popular models, including French-door styles, Bespoke designs, and fridge-freezer combos. Whether you're upgrading your kitchen or replacing an old appliance, now is a great time to consider something new. Read more Read less ▼

Dishwashers: up to $400 off at Samsung

The Samsung Labor Day sale also includes dishwashers this week with discounts of up to $400. Multiple styles, colors, and finishes are on sale today, so you'll have plenty of options to match your kitchen. Features include whisper-quiet operation and smart home integration, like auto-door operation. Read more Read less ▼

Ranges: up to $1,350 off at Samsung

Next up are the brand's ranges, which include gas, electric, and induction models in both freestanding and slide-in designs. Whether you're a casual cook or a kitchen pro, a model suits your style, with premium features like ambient edge lighting, internal cameras to monitor your meals, and seamless smart home integration. Read more Read less ▼

Washers and dryers: up to $1,100 off at Samsung

Samsung’s Labor Day sale is also delivering big savings on washers and dryers, with discounts available on a wide range of models. Whether you’re looking for front-load, top-load, or space-saving all-in-one units, now is the perfect time to upgrade your laundry setup, since you can save up to $1,100. Read more Read less ▼

Microwaves: deals from $229 at Samsung.

If you're looking for a high-end microwave that also matches your kitchen decor, Samsung's Bespoke over-the-range microwave range starts at $379, thanks to Samsung's Labor Day sale. You can also save on Samsung's standard microwaves, with prices starting at $229. Read more Read less ▼

Shop more of today's best Labor Day sales