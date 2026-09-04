The Garmin deal to get this Labor Day isn't the brand-new Garmin Fenix 9 — it's this lowest-ever deal on the five-star 43mm Garmin Fenix 8 instead
You can also save big on the Garmin Fenix 8 Pro
It seems like the Garmin Fenix 9 (and the ultra-premium Garmin Fenix 9 Pro) has just been unveiled, but we're already seeing price crashes on the previous generation, the Garmin Fenix 8. The Labor Day sales are in full swing, and Amazon is offering some lowest-ever prices on the Garmin Fenix 8 range.
Right now, you can get the smaller 43mm Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED discounted from
$999.99 to just $749.99, a 25% saving and the cheapest a Fenix 8 has ever been on Amazon (and therefore, likely anywhere else), according to our deals-tracking tools. That's in its fetching Silver and Whitestone color, and even though 43mm is relatively small for a smartwatch, its chunkiness means the 43mm version is eminently wearable for all wrist sizes throughout the day.
If you're looking for something heavier duty, though, there are savings on larger sizes, and models equipped with Solar Power Glass or ultra-tough Sapphire glass screens.
The Labor Day sales also cover this Garmin Fenix 8 Pro model with inReach (was
$1,199.99, now $949.99 at Amazon), which allows you to use satellite messaging with a subscription and can connect to your phone's data plan. This is available in both 47mm and the massive 51mm size for the same price, with larger watch sizes also netting you increased battery life.
Check out both deals in full below.
Today's best Garmin Fenix 8 deals
Save an impressive $250 off the listing price of the Garmin Fenix 8. You can normally find them discounted to around $850 during sales events, but this is the cheapest Fenix 8 model we've ever seen. The 43mm size discount is only available in Silver and Whitestone, with black models costing more.
Garmin Fenix 8 (47mm): was
$999.99 now $838.99
Read our full Garmin Fenix 8 review
Save another $250 off the top-end Garmin Fenix 8 Pro. An unbelievable watch, as well as all the cool stuff in the Garmin Fenix 8, you get two-way satellite connectivity, allowing you to send emergency messages for free (and two-way messaging with a Garmin inReach subscription) along with LTE connectivity to make it a true smartwatch.
Garmin Fenix 8 Pro (51mm): was
$1,299.99 now $1,049.99
Read our full Garmin Fenix 8 Pro (MicroLED) review
When I reviewed the base Garmin Fenix 8, I gave it five stars and called it "rugged, expensive perfection", and our writer Matt Ray gave the same coveted full marks to the Garmin Fenix 8 Pro.
Even though they're no longer the latest model, you can pick one up at a discount and be safe in the knowledge that you're getting a really top-quality adventure companion that'll last you for years to come.
Shop more of today's best Labor Day sales
- Amazon: 45% off TVs, AirPods, air fryers & vacuums
- Apple: iPads, AirPods & MacBooks from $99
- Appliances: up to $1,200 at Samsung
- Best Buy: 60% off appliances, TVs, laptops & more
- Casper: up to 30% off mattresses
- Dell: laptop deals from $249.99
- DreamCloud: up to 60% off mattresses, 66% off bundles
- Home Depot: 40% off appliances, furniture, grills & tools
- Lowe's: $1,000 off appliances, patio & tools
- Nectar: up to 50% off mattresses, deals from $349
- Saatva: up to $625 off luxury mattresses
- Samsung: up to $2,000 off 4K, QLED & OLED TVs
- Target: 45% off clothing, tech & furniture
- Walmart: 58% off back-to-school, furniture, & clothing
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Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech.
A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.
Matt's a keen runner, ex-kickboxer, not averse to the odd yoga flow, and insists everyone should stretch every morning. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.
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