It seems like the Garmin Fenix 9 (and the ultra-premium Garmin Fenix 9 Pro) has just been unveiled, but we're already seeing price crashes on the previous generation, the Garmin Fenix 8. The Labor Day sales are in full swing, and Amazon is offering some lowest-ever prices on the Garmin Fenix 8 range.

Right now, you can get the smaller 43mm Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED discounted from $999.99 to just $749.99, a 25% saving and the cheapest a Fenix 8 has ever been on Amazon (and therefore, likely anywhere else), according to our deals-tracking tools. That's in its fetching Silver and Whitestone color, and even though 43mm is relatively small for a smartwatch, its chunkiness means the 43mm version is eminently wearable for all wrist sizes throughout the day.

If you're looking for something heavier duty, though, there are savings on larger sizes, and models equipped with Solar Power Glass or ultra-tough Sapphire glass screens.

The Labor Day sales also cover this Garmin Fenix 8 Pro model with inReach (was $1,199.99 , now $949.99 at Amazon), which allows you to use satellite messaging with a subscription and can connect to your phone's data plan. This is available in both 47mm and the massive 51mm size for the same price, with larger watch sizes also netting you increased battery life.

Check out both deals in full below.

Today's best Garmin Fenix 8 deals

When I reviewed the base Garmin Fenix 8, I gave it five stars and called it "rugged, expensive perfection", and our writer Matt Ray gave the same coveted full marks to the Garmin Fenix 8 Pro.

Even though they're no longer the latest model, you can pick one up at a discount and be safe in the knowledge that you're getting a really top-quality adventure companion that'll last you for years to come.

Shop more of today's best Labor Day sales