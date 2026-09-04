If you're looking for 32GB of DDR5-6000 RAM, you might be tempted by Newegg's Labor Day deal on the 32GB (2 x 16GB) Corsair Vengeance kit for $490 (was $605).

That's a reasonable deal given the list price, but I've found a much cheaper alternative that offers the same capacity and memory speed.

The Patriot Viper Venom RGB kit is $410 at Newegg, a solid $80 cheaper. For your money, you get two 16GB DDR5-6000 modules with CL36 timings, Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO support, aluminum heat spreaders and customizable RGB lighting.

Save $115 Corsair 32GB Vengeance DDR5-6000 RAM: was $605 now $490 at Newegg More expensive than the Patriot RAM deal, this 32GB dual-channel kit combines two 16GB DDR5-6000 modules with CL30 latency, 30-36-36-76 timings, 1.40V operation, Intel XMP 3.0 support, onboard voltage regulation, and low-profile aluminum heat spreaders for broad compatibility. For the full discount, use code LDSF234

Why we recommend it

The Patriot kit supports both Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO profiles, making it easier to configure its rated memory settings on compatible Intel and AMD systems.

You also get an aluminum heat spreader, thermal sensor and RGB lighting that can synchronize with compatible Asus, ASRock, MSI and Gigabyte motherboards.

Patriot provides its own Viper Venom RGB software as another option for controlling the lighting.

Price context & historical value

Viper Venom's $2 reduction from $411.99 to $409.99 isn't much of a Labor Day discount on its own, so I wouldn't buy this kit because of the sale label.

The value comes when you compare it with the Corsair Vengeance alternative (I've detailed that right here). Even after applying Newegg's coupon to bring that kit down from $604.99 to $489.99, you're still paying $80 more than you would for the Patriot RAM.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Patriot Viper Venom RGB DDR5 kit if...

You want 32GB of fast DDR5 memory and don't see a good reason to spend another $80 on the Corsair kit. Both give you 32GB across two 16GB modules running at DDR5-6000, making Patriot the much cheaper route to the same capacity and rated speed.

❌ Skip the Patriot Viper Venom RGB DDR5 kit if...

You want the tighter memory timings offered by the Corsair Vengeance kit. Patriot's RAM is rated at CL36 with 36-36-36-76 timings, whereas the Corsair alternative runs at CL30, so the extra money does buy you lower latency.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

Compatibility is the important limitation here. Newegg specifically states that the Viper Venom kit isn't compatible with Intel Core Ultra Arrow Lake processors, so don't buy it for a newer Intel system without checking your motherboard and CPU compatibility first.

For supported systems, Patriot lists compatibility with AMD 600 and 800 Series platforms alongside Intel 600 and 700 Series motherboards, including Z690 and Z790.