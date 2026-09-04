You can now talk to Gemini directly in your Google Docs, Drive, Gmail, and more

Gemini Audio models power the latest conversational AI in Google Workspace

Gmail Live can find information buried inside your emails for you

Users can create Docs and Keep notes with just a brain dump

Google has finally launched the conversational voice features it previewed earlier this May, allowing users to interact with Workspace apps like Gmail and Google Docs by speaking instead of typing.

Much more than just simple dictation, the Gemini Audio models should be able to interpret user intent and retrieve the relevant information.

From launch, the company is supporting its new 'Live' functionality across Gmail, Docs and Keep, but we can expect a fuller rollout as Google continues to tweak the technology based on user feedback and real-world use cases.

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Gemini now handles some of your documents and work by voice

Starting with Gmail Live, users can ask things like what gate a flight departs from or what's happening at a child's school during the week, and the model should be able to read and retrieve the necessary information without the user ever having to find the email.

For Docs Live, it's more about generating documents through natural language prompts. Google gave an example of a user giving a 'brain dump' to Gemini, which then goes on to organize the thoughts and produce a structured draft. The tool can also draw information from other Workspace apps like Google Drive, Gmail and the internet.

Keep Live offers similar functionality, turning speech into organized notes rather than simply transcribing a user's thoughts word-for-word.

Google AI Plus, Pro and Ultra subscribers get first access to Gmail Live and Keep Live, beginning now. Docs Live is limited to Pro and Ultra subscribers, cutting access for Plus members. Business customers are also set to get the updates soon.

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"Whether searching your inbox, organizing your thoughts, or brainstorming, the new capabilities in Gmail, Docs, and Keep let you do it all conversationally," Google Workspace Product VP Yulie Kwon Kim summarized.

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