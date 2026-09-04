September has arrived and Labor Day is this Monday, which means fall is near. Home Depot's Labor Day sale is one of my favorite places to shop for fall essentials, including up to 45% off patio furniture, grills, mums, Halloween decor, and outdoor tools.

• Shop Home Depot's full Labor Day sale

Below are my seven favorite fall deals from Home Depot's Labor Day sale, including its popular appliance offer. You can save up to $1,000 and score free shipping on orders over $998 on refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, and ranges from brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and GE.

A few fall deals in my shopping cart include the viral 12-ft giant skeleton, in stock for $299; this Milwaukee M18 leaf blower for $149; and a variety of mums starting at just $17.

Shop more of Home Depot's most popular Labor Day deals below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers that end on Labor Day proper (Monday, September 7).

7 Home Depot Labor Day deals I'm shopping

Home Depot Labor Day sale: save up to 40% off major appliances

Appliances are a Labor Day specialty, and right now Home Depot is offering up to $1,000 off major appliances. You can save big on refrigerators, washers and dryers, ranges, and more from brands like Samsung, GE, and Whirlpool. You can also score free delivery on orders over $998. Read more Read less ▼

Home Depot Labor Day sale: up to $400 off patio furniture﻿

My favorite offer from Home Depot's Labor Day sale is on its best-selling patio furniture. You can score clearance prices on high-quality furniture, including sets of chairs, umbrellas, dining furniture, fire pits, decor, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Home Depot Labor Day sale: indoor and outdoor Halloween decorations from $10

If you're like me and love Halloween, then you'll want to head to Lowe's to save on popular indoor and outdoor decorations. You can find large inflatables, giant skeletons, spooky ghosts, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Home Depot Labor Day sale: save up to $250 on lawn mowers

Home Depot's Labor Day sale offers a wide selection of lawn mowers, from push mowers to riding mowers, from brands like DeWalt and Ryobi, plus huge savings on trimmers, pressure washers, leaf blowers, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Home Depot Labor Day sale: grills and accessories starting at $99

You can kick off the upcoming fall football season with a new grill at Home Depot's Labor Day sale. Find deals starting at just $99 on gas, charcoal, and portable grills from brands like Weber, Traeger, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Home Depot Labor Day Sale: up to 45% off select tools and accessories

You can save up to 45% on select tools, which include everything from saws to drills, plus you can score free two-day shipping. Today's deals include big-name brands like Dewalt, Ryobi, and Milwaukee, and you can score a free gift with select purchases. Read more Read less ▼

Home Depot Labor Day sale: storage solutions from $3

If you're still looking to get organized for the new school year, Home Depot's storage sale includes discounts on garage, closet, and laundry solutions, including containers, shelving, baskets, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Shop more of today's best Labor Day sales