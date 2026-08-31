The 23 best Labor Day tech deals at Best Buy — up to 64% off OLED TVs, MacBooks, laptops and more
Plus, save over $1,000 on major appliances
Labor Day is exactly one week away, and Best Buy has launched its official sale. The retailer's Labor Day appliance sale went live on Friday and has now expanded to its full sale, with up to 64% off best-selling TVs, Apple devices, laptops, headphones, and smart home gadgets.
• Shop Best Buy's full Labor Day sale
Best Buy's Labor Day sale comes at the right time, as the global RAM and component crisis has driven up prices for tech products like MacBooks, Amazon devices, and iPads. Today's discounts are not only welcome, but quite impressive, with record-low prices on 2026 releases from brands like LG, Apple, Sony, and Dell.
Best Buy isn't only offering excellent discounts on tech gadgets, but its Labor Day appliance sale is perhaps its best yet. The retailer is offering over $1,000 in savings and promising that 'we won’t be beat on appliance pricing,' backed by its price match guarantee. That means if you find an appliance that's cheaper at an online or local competitor, Best Buy will match it.
Below are links to Best Buy's most popular sale categories, followed by my pick of today's 23 top deals, including OLED TVs, iPads, cheap laptops, and more. Keep in mind these are limited-time offers, and Best Buy's Labor Day sale ends September 7 at Midnight.
Best Buy's 2026 Labor Day sale – quick links
- Apple: MacBooks, AirTags & iPads from $24
- Appliances: up to 45% off major appliances + free shipping
- Cameras: up to $1,000 off Canon & GoPro
- Gaming: PS5 & Switch games from $14.99
- Headphones: up to $160 off Bose & Sony
- Laptops: from $119
- Phones: up to $250 off Samsung, Apple & Google
- Smartwatches: up to $250 off Apple & Samsung
- Soundbars: up to $1,000 off Sonos & Samsung
- TVs: from $69.99
- Vacuums: save up to $450 on Dyson & Shark
The top 23 Best Buy Labor Day deals
Best Buy Labor Day appliance sale: save up to 45% off, plus free delivery
Best Buy's Labor Day appliance sale is very impressive this year, with up to 45% off fridges, dishwashers, ranges, and microwaves from Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and GE. The retailer is also offering free shipping, and you can price match to ensure you're getting the best deal.
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Amazon's newest 4K streaming stick is now $17.99 at Best Buy. Since it's only a few bucks more than the cheaper HD version, you might as well pay for the upgrade and get higher-resolution streaming—as long as you have a 4K TV. It lacks a few premium features found in the more expensive Plus and Max models, such as improved Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos, but that is more than enough for everyday use.
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Quite simply, the best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 headphones were outstanding, the XM3 cans before it were excellent, and it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's XM5 proposition is also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a whopping $150 off. They don't fold up like the XM4, but, as a quick glance at our Sony WH-100XM5 review proves, there's not much else to pick fault with.
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The Bose QuietComfort Headphones are the manufacturer's flagship pair of headphones — and they still hold up three years later. These budget-friendly wireless headphones offer great ANC, comfort, and portability for less than most competitors.
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Grab the highly-rated Beats Studio Pro for $249.99. They're gorgeous-looking, easy to use, and the sound is good (read about it in our Beats Studio Pro review), so if the lack of multipoint pairing (they do auto-switch with Apple devices, though) and wearer detection doesn't bother you, this is a very solid deal.
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The over-ear headphones now include Apple's H2 chip, which delivers adaptive audio, personalized volume, and improved voice isolation for superior sound. You're also getting up to 1.5x more Active Noise Cancellation and 20 hours of battery life.
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The best-selling Apple AirTag is on sale for $89 during Best Buy's Labor Day sale. A great way to track a child's backpack or luggage, the AirTag can be attached to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone can locate it.
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Apple's latest base iPad is $50 off at Best Buy, bringing the price to $399. The biggest upgrade over the previous generation is the newer A16 chip for faster performance, and you'll also get double the standard storage (128GB instead of 64GB). Other features include a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display and solid 12MP front- and rear-facing cameras, making this iPad the best for casual streamers and scrollers.
Read our full 11-inch iPad A16 review
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Best Buy has a $100 discount on Apple's popular 13-inch MacBook Air M5. The powerful MacBook packs Apple's M5 chip, delivering exceptional performance and speed, plus AI capabilities and 18 hours of battery life.
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Apple's M5 chip (10-core CPU, 10-core GPU) is paired with 16GB of unified memory and a 1TB SSD, in a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with up to 24 hours of battery life. Today's deal from Best Buy shaves $200 off the retail price.
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Processor: Intel Celeron N4500
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 64GB
If you're looking for a machine that can just cover the basics, then this 14-inch Chromebook is easily one of the cheapest ways to do so. OK, so an Intel Celeron chipset and 4GB of RAM isn't exactly world-beating in terms of power, but you really don't need much to run a Chromebook. We've been impressed by HP's Chromebooks when we've reviewed them, so this is definitely a good low-cost option.
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Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 540
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB
You don't always find a laptop with 8GB of memory for under $300, so this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook really stands out in Best Buy's latest sale. Other components are good for light use, but that bump to 8GB of RAM will really help with everyday performance and load times. It's still a fairly basic laptop, but with enough extra power to avoid dramatic slowdown when multitasking.
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Display - 16 inches
Processor - Intel i3
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 128GB
This version of the Acer Chromebook Plus offers a solid amount of power for the price. It includes 8GB of RAM and an Intel i3 processor, boosting performance, boot times, and load times. The 128GB storage is a bit underwhelming, but you get a large, bright IPS display and decent battery life of around 12 hours— more than enough for a full workday. At a little under $400, it's a smart buy for school or college, or just as a home laptop for light use and everyday tasks.
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This 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop combines an Intel 13th Generation Core i5 1334U processor, 8GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD, Full HD IPS display, Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, and Windows 11 Home.
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Lenovo’s Yoga 7i 2-in-1 combines a large 16-inch 2K touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 performance, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD in a sleek aluminum design. Its flexible hinge supports laptop, tent, stand, and tablet modes, while Wi-Fi 6E, Thunderbolt ports, and long battery life make it ideal for everyday productivity.
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Insignia's F70 Series QLED TV boasts Mini-LED and Quantum Dot technology, delivering bold, vibrant colors and lifelike images. You also get Dolby Atmos Audio, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
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I can't speak too much about the overall quality of this TV given we haven't had extensive testing time, but I can't deny that it's a super low price for a TV of this size. It also sports the budget version of Hisense's QLED tech, which offers superior brightness and more vivid colors, although it's not as powerful as the premium displays. Still, this is a big and cheap TV that will be ideal for general everyday viewing and streaming for someone who isn't too bothered about getting the very best picture possible.
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The LG C6 is the successor to our best-rated TV, LG's C5 OLED, and it has a whopping $1,200 discount at Best Buy's Labor Day sale. The 2026 OLED TV delivers more accurate, brighter colors than the C5 with powerful contrast thanks to its new Alpha 11 AI processor. The C6 also includes impressive gaming features and LG's intuitive smart TV platform.
Read our full LG C6 review
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If you're looking for a big-screen premium display, Sony's 65-inch Bravia XR8B OLED TV is now at a record-low price of $2,499.99. Sony's Bravia 8 features a sleek, slim design, a wide viewing angle, brilliant images with deep contrast, and cinematic sound across the entire screen.
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If you're looking for a cheap big-screen TV, Best Buy has the popular 75-inch Toshiba C350 4K Fire TV for an incredible $369.99. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support, delivering solid picture quality for everyday viewing. Access streaming apps easily with the Fire TV OS, which puts Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a big display, this is an excellent option.
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The TCL 75-inch S5 4K LED TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, HDR10, and HLG, while there’s Dolby Atmos sound and a built-in subwoofer. It also has a dedicated Game Mode for lower input lag and latency, and Motion Rate 240 technology for smoother motion. It’s all wrapped up in a highly attractive price tag for a screen of this size.
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The LG G6 is a pricey TV, but this flagship OLED delivers superb picture quality and unbeatable gaming performance. It uses a new-gen Primary RGB Tandem 2.0 OLED panel and a new Alpha 11 AI Gen 3 processor to deliver a better bright-room viewing experience than the previous model. With four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting a full suite of features, the G6 is also a fantastic gaming display.
Read our full LG G6 review
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The LG B5 is this year's best budget OLED TV, and Best Buy has a massive 50% discount on the 77-inch model. Released last year, the LG B5 is TechRadar's best budget OLED TV and was awarded four and a half stars in our review. The LG display delivers an exceptional picture with brilliant colors and sharp contrast. You also get excellent gaming features, thanks to the four HDMI 2.1 ports and new AI tools, including AI Search, AI Concierge, and an improved AI Chatbot.
Read our full LG B5 review
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See more of today's best Labor Day sales
- Amazon: 45% off TVs, AirPods, air fryers & vacuums
- Apple: iPads, AirPods & MacBooks from $99
- Appliances: up to $1,200 at Samsung
- Best Buy: 60% off appliances, TVs, laptops & more
- Casper: up to 30% off mattresses
- Dell: laptop deals from $249.99
- DreamCloud: up to 60% off mattresses, 66% off bundles
- Home Depot: 40% off appliances, furniture, grills & tools
- Lowe's: $1,000 off appliances, patio & tools
- Nectar: up to 50% off mattresses, deals from $349
- Saatva: up to $625 off luxury mattresses
- Samsung: up to $2,000 off 4K, QLED & OLED TVs
- Target: 45% off clothing, tech & furniture
- Walmart: 58% off back-to-school, furniture, & clothing
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Mackenzie Frazier is the lead deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She has been sharing deal advice for Future for the past eight years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible prices. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
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