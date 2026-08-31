Labor Day is exactly one week away, and Best Buy has launched its official sale. The retailer's Labor Day appliance sale went live on Friday and has now expanded to its full sale, with up to 64% off best-selling TVs, Apple devices, laptops, headphones, and smart home gadgets.



• Shop Best Buy's full Labor Day sale



Best Buy's Labor Day sale comes at the right time, as the global RAM and component crisis has driven up prices for tech products like MacBooks, Amazon devices, and iPads. Today's discounts are not only welcome, but quite impressive, with record-low prices on 2026 releases from brands like LG, Apple, Sony, and Dell.



Best Buy isn't only offering excellent discounts on tech gadgets, but its Labor Day appliance sale is perhaps its best yet. The retailer is offering over $1,000 in savings and promising that 'we won’t be beat on appliance pricing,' backed by its price match guarantee. That means if you find an appliance that's cheaper at an online or local competitor, Best Buy will match it.



Below are links to Best Buy's most popular sale categories, followed by my pick of today's 23 top deals, including OLED TVs, iPads, cheap laptops, and more. Keep in mind these are limited-time offers, and Best Buy's Labor Day sale ends September 7 at Midnight.

The top 23 Best Buy Labor Day deals

Best Buy Labor Day appliance sale: save up to 45% off, plus free delivery

Best Buy's Labor Day appliance sale is very impressive this year, with up to 45% off fridges, dishwashers, ranges, and microwaves from Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and GE. The retailer is also offering free shipping, and you can price match to ensure you're getting the best deal. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select: was $49.99 now $17.99 at Best Buy Amazon's newest 4K streaming stick is now $17.99 at Best Buy. Since it's only a few bucks more than the cheaper HD version, you might as well pay for the upgrade and get higher-resolution streaming—as long as you have a 4K TV. It lacks a few premium features found in the more expensive Plus and Max models, such as improved Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos, but that is more than enough for everyday use. Read more Read less ▼

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $398 now $248 at Best Buy Quite simply, the best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 headphones were outstanding, the XM3 cans before it were excellent, and it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's XM5 proposition is also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a whopping $150 off. They don't fold up like the XM4, but, as a quick glance at our Sony WH-100XM5 review proves, there's not much else to pick fault with. Read more Read less ▼

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $359 now $229 at Best Buy The Bose QuietComfort Headphones are the manufacturer's flagship pair of headphones — and they still hold up three years later. These budget-friendly wireless headphones offer great ANC, comfort, and portability for less than most competitors. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods Max 2 (USB-C): was $549 now $529 at Best Buy The over-ear headphones now include Apple's H2 chip, which delivers adaptive audio, personalized volume, and improved voice isolation for superior sound. You're also getting up to 1.5x more Active Noise Cancellation and 20 hours of battery life. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirTag 4 Pack (2nd generation): was $99 now $89 at Best Buy The best-selling Apple AirTag is on sale for $89 during Best Buy's Labor Day sale. A great way to track a child's backpack or luggage, the AirTag can be attached to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone can locate it. Read more Read less ▼

Save $50 Apple iPad 11-inch (A16, 2025): was $449 now $399 at Best Buy Apple's latest base iPad is $50 off at Best Buy, bringing the price to $399. The biggest upgrade over the previous generation is the newer A16 chip for faster performance, and you'll also get double the standard storage (128GB instead of 64GB). Other features include a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display and solid 12MP front- and rear-facing cameras, making this iPad the best for casual streamers and scrollers.



Read our full 11-inch iPad A16 review Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Pro 14.2-inch (M5): was $2,499 now $2,299 at Best Buy Apple's M5 chip (10-core CPU, 10-core GPU) is paired with 16GB of unified memory and a 1TB SSD, in a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with up to 24 hours of battery life. Today's deal from Best Buy shaves $200 off the retail price. Read more Read less ▼

HP 14 Chromebook: was $399 now $179 at Best Buy Processor: Intel Celeron N4500

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB If you're looking for a machine that can just cover the basics, then this 14-inch Chromebook is easily one of the cheapest ways to do so. OK, so an Intel Celeron chipset and 4GB of RAM isn't exactly world-beating in terms of power, but you really don't need much to run a Chromebook. We've been impressed by HP's Chromebooks when we've reviewed them, so this is definitely a good low-cost option. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: was $529 now $279 at Best Buy Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 540

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB You don't always find a laptop with 8GB of memory for under $300, so this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook really stands out in Best Buy's latest sale. Other components are good for light use, but that bump to 8GB of RAM will really help with everyday performance and load times. It's still a fairly basic laptop, but with enough extra power to avoid dramatic slowdown when multitasking. Read more Read less ▼

Acer Chromebook Plus 516: was $479 now $399 at Best Buy Display - 16 inches

Processor - Intel i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB This version of the Acer Chromebook Plus offers a solid amount of power for the price. It includes 8GB of RAM and an Intel i3 processor, boosting performance, boot times, and load times. The 128GB storage is a bit underwhelming, but you get a large, bright IPS display and decent battery life of around 12 hours— more than enough for a full workday. At a little under $400, it's a smart buy for school or college, or just as a home laptop for light use and everyday tasks. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 2K Touchscreen Laptop: was $1,199.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy Lenovo’s Yoga 7i 2-in-1 combines a large 16-inch 2K touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 performance, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD in a sleek aluminum design. Its flexible hinge supports laptop, tent, stand, and tablet modes, while Wi-Fi 6E, Thunderbolt ports, and long battery life make it ideal for everyday productivity. Read more Read less ▼

Hisense QD50 58-inch Hi-QLED 4K TV: was $399.99 now $209.99 at Best Buy I can't speak too much about the overall quality of this TV given we haven't had extensive testing time, but I can't deny that it's a super low price for a TV of this size. It also sports the budget version of Hisense's QLED tech, which offers superior brightness and more vivid colors, although it's not as powerful as the premium displays. Still, this is a big and cheap TV that will be ideal for general everyday viewing and streaming for someone who isn't too bothered about getting the very best picture possible. Read more Read less ▼

LG 65-inch C6 OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy The LG C6 is the successor to our best-rated TV, LG's C5 OLED, and it has a whopping $1,200 discount at Best Buy's Labor Day sale. The 2026 OLED TV delivers more accurate, brighter colors than the C5 with powerful contrast thanks to its new Alpha 11 AI processor. The C6 also includes impressive gaming features and LG's intuitive smart TV platform.



Read our full LG C6 review Read more Read less ▼

Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K Fire TV: was $729.99 now $369.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a cheap big-screen TV, Best Buy has the popular 75-inch Toshiba C350 4K Fire TV for an incredible $369.99. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support, delivering solid picture quality for everyday viewing. Access streaming apps easily with the Fire TV OS, which puts Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a big display, this is an excellent option. Read more Read less ▼

TCL 75-inch S5 4K LED Fire TV: was $649.99 now $419.99 at Best Buy The TCL 75-inch S5 4K LED TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, HDR10, and HLG, while there’s Dolby Atmos sound and a built-in subwoofer. It also has a dedicated Game Mode for lower input lag and latency, and Motion Rate 240 technology for smoother motion. It’s all wrapped up in a highly attractive price tag for a screen of this size. Read more Read less ▼

LG 77-inch G6 OLED 4K TV: was $4,499.99 now $3,799.99 at Best Buy The LG G6 is a pricey TV, but this flagship OLED delivers superb picture quality and unbeatable gaming performance. It uses a new-gen Primary RGB Tandem 2.0 OLED panel and a new Alpha 11 AI Gen 3 processor to deliver a better bright-room viewing experience than the previous model. With four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting a full suite of features, the G6 is also a fantastic gaming display. Read our full LG G6 review Read more Read less ▼

LG 77-inch B5 OLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,999.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy The LG B5 is this year's best budget OLED TV, and Best Buy has a massive 50% discount on the 77-inch model. Released last year, the LG B5 is TechRadar's best budget OLED TV and was awarded four and a half stars in our review. The LG display delivers an exceptional picture with brilliant colors and sharp contrast. You also get excellent gaming features, thanks to the four HDMI 2.1 ports and new AI tools, including AI Search, AI Concierge, and an improved AI Chatbot.



Read our full LG B5 review Read more Read less ▼

See more of today's best Labor Day sales