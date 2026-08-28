I'm a big fan of reMarkable's line of digital handwriting tablets, having used them for years now. They genuinely offer the closest feeling of writing with pad and pen that I've ever experience. And right now, the whole line has up to £100 off.

Topping the list is my daily driver, the reMarkable Paper Pro Move, now £399 (was £499) at Amazon. I use this notebook-style E Ink tablet every day professionally and personally, and it rarely leaves my side.

For those who need extra screen space that's more similar to writing, sketching, and drawing in an A4 pad, the reMarkable Paper Pure is down to £375 (was £399) and the color reMarkable Paper Pro is down to £599 (was £699), too.

Today's best reMarkable tablet deals

Save £83.32 reMarkable 2 With Marker Plus: was £429 now £345.68 at Amazon I used the reMarkable 2 daily for years, and I still love the writing experience - it's smoother and softer than the new line of tablets. It's been discontinued in place of the above models, and while it's the slowest of the bunch, for pure writing it's perfect. At the time, our review noted that it had "the best writing and sketching experience."

Why I recommend them

I'm a prolific hoarder of notebooks. So, before I first took the plunge on an E Ink writing tablet all those years ago, I spent months researching and trying different models to find one that gave me the same tactile experience I get from writing with a pad and pen.

The reMarkable 2 won hands-down, and won me over in a matter of seconds once I got started. Since then, I've used the whole line - with the Paper Pure and Paper Pro Move both in my tech stack.

Beyond the minimalist, distraction-free ethos, the handwriting recognition is one of the stand-out features here. So long as you write relatively legible, the device can turn those handwritten notes into useable text. Other pro features I like include the ability to highlight and annotate documents.

For a distraction-free writing experience, reMarkable's surpass any other device out there. I've used the Kindle Scribe a fair amount (my wife swears by it). And while it comes close, it doesn't quite match that scratchy pen-to-paper feel you get from the reMarkable tablets.

Which should you buy?

✅ Buy the reMarkable Paper Pro Move if...

You want a pocket-sized notebook-style digital handwriting tablet. I love mine, and it's genuinely useful for taking notes at work. It easily replaced my beloved Moleskine.

✅ Buy the reMarkable Paper Pro if...

You need the largest canvas offered by reMarkable, and a colour screen is important to you. It's good for professional graphs and documents, as well as epubs like graphic novels.

✅ Buy the reMarkable Paper Pure if...

You just want the cheapest distraction-free tablet in the reMarkable line, and can live without a colour screen or frontlight.

✅ Buy the reMarkable 2 if...

You want a slightly cheaper model than the Paper Pure that replaced it, and don't mind the fact that this slower tablet has been discontinued (although accessories like the pen tips are still widely available)

Price context & historical value

As a bit of a reMarkable fan-boy, I'm always on the look out for deals on these tablets, and they don't come around nearly as often as I'd like. £100 off the Paper Pro and Paper Pro Move bundles, which come with a protective folio and the Marker Plus (you can turn it upside-down to delete your writing like it's a pencil with an eraser on the end).

The Paper Pure is the newest addition to the line-up, and I didn't expect to see a discount so soon - even if it is relatively small. I put it down to being a device that's tailor-made for the back-to-school season.

And frankly, any discount on the reMarkable 2 is welcome, as it's been discontinued so prices may rise as stock runs dry.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

These aren't iPads. They're not even a Kindle. reMarkable's tablets are focused on being as distraction-free as possible. So, while you can integrate certain workplace apps like Slack, OneDrive, and Google Drive, it's not built for streaming movies or reading eBooks from Amazon's store. The central idea here is to use the tablet for writing and sketching.