The reMarkable line is some of the best e-ink handwriting tablets we've ever tested - our hardware editor uses his collection every day for taking digital notes. And right now, the 11.8in reMarkable Paper Pro is down to $699 (was $799) and 7.3in reMarkable Paper Pro Move now $469 (was $569) at Best Buy,

The full-size reMarkable Paper Pro includes the Marker Plus and Premium Leather Book Folio. Its 11.8-inch color display gives you plenty of room for handwritten notes, PDFs, sketches and ebooks, making it the better choice if you mainly work at a desk or want the closest thing to a large digital notebook.

The reMarkable Paper Pro Move drops from $569 to $469 and also includes the Marker Plus, along with a Mosaic Weave Book Folio. Its 7.3-inch Canvas Color e-ink display fits into a device smaller than a paperback, so this is the one to choose if you want something you can easily carry with you.

Why we recommend it

Both devices solve the same problem in very different ways. In his four-star review of the Paper Pro, our expert Philip said: "This is a luxury tablet, so it’s the most expensive in its class, but it feels as premium as it looks, especially if you buy a nice Book Folio." He also called it an "incredibly well-built device, and it has a premium finish and design that is truly… impeccable."

In his five-star review of the Paper Pro Move, Philip said it was "the rare gadget that gives me exactly what I wished for, nothing more and nothing less." He went on to add that: "The reMarkable Paper Pro Move is a thin and very lightweight writing tablet that feels incredibly solid for its subtle heft. I had no trouble holding the tablet in the palm of my left hand and writing comfortably across the whole page with my right. Then I just tucked the tablet into the back pocket of my jeans."

Price context & historical value

Best Buy has slashed $100 off both models. The reMarkable Paper Pro drops from $799 to $699, while the Paper Pro Move falls from $569 to $469. We haven't seen either of these exact bundles sell for less.

The identical saving doesn't make them equally expensive, of course. The Move remains $230 cheaper and is the more accessible option if you mainly want handwritten notes on the go. The full-size Paper Pro costs considerably more, but you're paying for its much larger 11.8-inch display and much larger working area.

Which should you buy?

✅ Buy the reMarkable Paper Pro if...

You want the larger canvas. The 11.8-inch display gives you far more room for handwritten notes, detailed sketches and full-page PDFs, so it makes the most sense for creators, students and professionals who expect to spend long periods working on the device.

It's also the better option if you're trying to replace a conventional notebook or pad on your desk. The larger screen makes it easier to see more of a document at once.

✅ Buy the reMarkable Paper Pro Move if...

Portability matters more than screen size. At 7.3 inches and 8.16 ounces, the Paper Pro Move is much easier to carry around and is small enough to slip into a bag or even a large jacket pocket.

It still gives you handwriting-to-text conversion, searchable handwritten notes, cloud syncing and a paper-like color display and a two-week battery life.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

Neither of these should be treated as a conventional Android or iPad-style tablet. Their lack of apps and distractions is central to the appeal, but it also means they can't be used for tasks like video streaming, games, social media or apps.

The choice between them really comes down to screen size versus portability. If PDFs, sketches and large pages are important, the Paper Pro's bigger display is worth having. If you primarily take notes in meetings or while on the go, the Paper Pro Move is a better choice and much easier to carry.