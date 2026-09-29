Amazon has reduced the prices of two GMKtec mini PCs for Prime Day, with both offering capable hardware in a tiny package. We've reviewed both the GMKtec M6 Ultra and the M5 Ultra - and while they're both great, there's a clear winner for us.

Best for: Anyone choosing between two capable mini PCs and wondering whether it's worth spending a little extra for newer hardware and more storage.

The deal: The GMKtec M6 Ultra is now $500 (was $700) at Amazon, while the GMKtec M5 Ultra is now down to $450 (was $600).

Why it matters: Both mini PCs scored well in our tests, but the M6 Ultra is our top choice for most users. For the extra $50, you're getting double the storage, to 1TB, while adding newer Zen 4 processing, RDNA 3 graphics, DDR5 memory, and USB4 connectivity.

Which one we'd recommend

I'd spend the extra money on the M6 Ultra. You're getting twice the SSD capacity, newer Zen 4 processing and RDNA 3 graphics, DDR5 memory and USB4 connectivity, making it comfortably the better machine.

It combines an AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS processor with Radeon 760M integrated graphics, 16GB of dual-channel DDR5-4800 memory and a 1TB SSD. Its six-core, 12-thread processor can boost to 5.0GHz, while the RDNA 3 GPU has eight graphics cores running at up to 2600MHz.

In his 4.5-star review, our expert Alastair said the "mid-level specification of this machine is directly aimed at everyday users who need a powerful machine. The M6 Ultra not only performs well for office tasks but can also take that extra step up to multimedia creation, media playback, and a touch of gaming."

The M5 Ultra shouldn't be dismissed simply because it's the cheaper machine. Its Ryzen 7 7730U actually gives you eight cores and 16 threads, alongside 16GB of memory, but it's based on an older CPU architecture and uses DDR4 rather than DDR5. Its integrated Vega graphics are older, too.

In his 4-star review, our expert Mark said the M5 Ultra was a "jack-of-all-trades but a master of none." He added, "those who are interested in its features, and perhaps less concerned with raw performance, might find the GMKtec M5 Ultra an interesting proposition."

Both machines are upgradeable, although the M6 supports up to 128GB of DDR5 memory, compared with 64GB of DDR4 in the M5. Both have two M.2 slots for expanding storage.

Price context & historical value

Amazon has reduced the GMKtec M6 Ultra from $699.99 to $499.97, saving you $200.02, or almost 29%. This is the lowest price we've seen it at. The M5 Ultra has dropped from $599.99 to $449.98, saving $150.01, or 25%. That makes it $49.99 cheaper than the M6 Ultra, and it's also the lowest price to date.

For more shopping options, take a look at our roundup of the best mini PCs.

Which mini PC should you buy?

✅ Buy the GMKtec M6 Ultra mini PC if...

You want the better all-round machine and don't mind spending another $49.99. The M6 Ultra gives you twice the storage with its 1TB SSD, alongside newer Zen 4 processing, Radeon 760M RDNA 3 graphics and DDR5 memory.

It's also the stronger choice for connectivity. Alongside Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, HDMI, DisplayPort and dual 2.5GbE, you get full-function USB4 with transfers up to 40Gbps, DisplayPort 1.4 and support for 100W USB-C PD input with compatible hardware.

✅ Buy the GMKtec M5 Ultra mini PC if...

You'd rather pay a little less and don't need the M6 Ultra's newer hardware or additional storage. The M5 Ultra is still a capable everyday computer, with an eight-core Ryzen 7 7730U, 16GB of dual-channel memory and a 512GB SSD.

You aren't giving up much in basic connectivity either. It still provides Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, dual 2.5GbE, HDMI and DisplayPort, while supporting three displays.