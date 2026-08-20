The GMKtec K13 AI is a mini PC with enough power to tackle considerably more than everyday office duties. Its Core Ultra 7 256V processor and Intel Arc 140V graphics allow it to easily handle video editing and other creative work.

Right now you can save $310 with GMKtec's K13 mini PC down to $640 (was $950) at Amazon, loaded with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB SSD. And if you don't need the extra storage, the 512GB model is also down to $590 (was $900).

Dual USB4 ports are especially useful for a video-editing setup, providing up to 40Gbps connectivity for fast external SSDs. There's also 5GbE networking for moving large video files swiftly to and from NAS storage.

Save $310.01 GMKtec K13 AI Mini PC : was $949.99 now $639.98 at Amazon Intel Core Ultra 7 256V | 16GB LPDDR5X | 1TB SSD The K13 AI uses Intel's Core Ultra 7 256V, which boosts to 4.8GHz and combines CPU, GPU and NPU processing for up to 115 TOPS of total AI performance. This configuration comes with 16GB LPDDR5X memory and a 1TB SSD.

Why we recommend it

There's a surprisingly strong selection of workstation features packed into the K13's tiny case. Dual 40Gbps USB4, 5GbE networking and support for three 4K displays give you plenty of options for building a serious editing setup around it.

In his 4-star review, our expert Mark called it, "a thoughtfully engineered slice of modern computing" and noted that while "It lacks memory upgrades or an OCuLink port, it’s a powerful little system, especially for local AI."

He also said, "The GMKtec NucBox K13 is, in the bluntest possible terms, the mini PC that Intel's Lunar Lake deserved from the outset. GMKtec has done due diligence by pairing the chip with the fastest possible memory configuration, designing a chassis that leverages Lunar Lake's efficiency, and adding 5GbE connectivity."

For more top-tested machines, see our guide to the best mini PCs.

Price context & historical value

At $639.98, the K13 AI is $310.01 below its $949.99 usual price, a massive 33% saving. According to Camel Camel Camel, this is an all-time low price for the 16GB/1TB configuration since at least April this year. For comparison, it's currently retailing for $740 direct from GMKtec.

The 512GB model almost achieves the same, with the lowest price being $10 cheaper back in June this year. The current price matches the $590 price tag seen from GMKtec's official site.

Overall, the current price is still very good for such a powerful mini PC.

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Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the GMKtec K13 AI if...

You want a compact PC for video editing, content creation and other demanding productivity tasks without sacrificing most of your desk to a large tower. Intel's Arc 140V graphics also support hardware AV1 encoding, which adds to its appeal for video work.

Dual USB4 lets you hook up fast external storage, displays and other high-bandwidth peripherals, and the 5GbE connection will be particularly useful if your footage is stored on a NAS.

❌ Skip the GMKtec K13 AI if...

You only need a little computer for web browsing, streaming and everyday office work. There are much cheaper mini PCs capable of handling those jobs, and you'd be paying for performance and connectivity you may never use.

The 16GB of LPDDR5X memory is also something to consider if you're buying with particularly memory-heavy workloads in mind. Unlike storage, you don't have the ability to expand it later.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

The 115 TOPS figure needs some context. That's a combined figure across the processor's different AI engines rather than 115 TOPS from its NPU alone; the NPU itself is rated at 47 TOPS. Don't compare the headline 115 TOPS directly with NPU figures quoted for other systems.

Also remember that despite its impressive Arc integrated graphics, this remains a mini PC without a discrete GPU. It's substantially more capable graphically than basic integrated systems, but a dedicated gaming or workstation GPU remains the better option for consistently demanding graphics tasks.

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