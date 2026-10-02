If you spend most of your working day sitting at a desk, choosing the right office chair can be expensive and tricky. Hinomi has two H2 models in its own Prime Day sale that take different approaches to comfort: the highly adjustable, mesh-based H2 Pro and the more affordable H2 Classic with a cushioned seat.

• Best for: Professionals in the home or office choosing between two highly adjustable ergonomic office chairs and wondering whether it's worth spending extra for more customization and advanced lumbar support.

• The deal: The Hinomi H2 Pro is now $599 (was $759), while the Hinomi H2 Classic with headrest is down to $469 (was $599).

• Why it matters: Both chairs offer extensive adjustment, but the H2 Pro is our preferred choice. For the extra $130, you're getting 19 adjustment points, 3D independent lumbar support, Bi-Pivot armrests, a tiltable seat and backrest, and breathable hybrid mesh.

Which one we'd recommend

The H2 Pro (the successor to the H1 Pro) is the more sophisticated of the two chairs being compared here. It provides 19 adjustment points, up from 16, including a 3D independent lumbar support designed to let you tailor the support more closely to your back.

It has Hinomi's Bi-Pivot armrest system, a tiltable backrest and seat, and a breathable hybrid mesh made from chenille, TPEE, and polyester. The frame and base are aluminum alloy, and the chair supports up to 330lb.

In his 4-star review, our chair expert Collin said: "The Hinomi H2 Pro is a powerful contender in the mid-premium ergonomic chair market. It features a substantial and adjustable lumbar support system, offers great ergonomic adjustability, and can still fold in half - a feature I rarely see. It may not be the chair for everyone, but those that like this style will love the Hinomi H2 Pro."

Rather than an all-mesh seat, the H2 Classic (which we haven't yet reviewed) combines molded foam and latex cushioning, making it the one I'd look at first if you prefer a softer seat rather than a firmer mesh one. Its contoured backrest has four height settings, while the 3D headrest adjusts for height, surface angle, and pivot. You also get 4D armrests that can be moved by height, width, depth, and angle.

Even though it's more expensive, of the two, I'd still choose the H2 Pro. The extra $130 buys considerably more scope to fine-tune the chair to your body, perfect for long working days.

Price context & historical value

The H2 Pro is $599 rather than $759, a saving of $160. There's also a version with a footrest reduced from $799 to $639, which is the same $160 saving. The chair is available to buy at Amazon as well as at Hinomi, but at full price.

At $469 rather than $599, choosing the H2 Classic over the standard H2 Pro keeps another $130 in your pocket, but isn't as comfortable.

For more shopping options, take a look at our roundup of the best office chairs.

Which ergonomic office chair should you buy?

✅ Buy the H2 Pro if...

Maximum adjustability is the priority. Its 19 adjustment points, independent lumbar support, Bi-Pivot armrests, tiltable seat and backrest, and breathable mesh give you considerably more scope to fine-tune your sitting position.

✅ Buy the H2 Classic if...

If you prefer a cushioned seat or simply don't need a huge degree of adjustment. You still get a highly configurable chair with adjustable back support, 4D armrests, a 3D headrest, and a synchronized recline system.